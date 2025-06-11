Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: AVIAREPS, the world’s leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food & beverage brands, today announced the appointment of Tom Fecke as Global Head of Cruise to grow its cruise division. Tom will oversee the cruise line department of AVIAREPS and will be responsible for expanding the company’s service portfolio for cruise lines worldwide.



With over 25 years of experience in the travel and cruise industry, Tom Fecke brings deep expertise in sales, marketing, and strategic development. He previously held sales and leadership roles at Travelport, Avis Rent a Car, Sabre and RCL Cruises and was Secretary General of the Cruise Lines International Association CLIA in Brussels to lobby the interests of the European cruise industry. Tom joins AVIAREPS with a strong network and a proven track record of helping cruise lines grow their passenger numbers and boost sales.



The cruise industry saw a strong global recovery after the pandemic, with passenger levels rising 6.8% in 2023 above those of 2019 across all regions. In 2024, the global cruise market generated a value of $8.9 billion and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2030. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% between 2025 and 2030. Cruise lines worldwide are preparing to meet this demand, with 37 new ships currently in the order books at the yards until 2028. (Sources: CLIA, Horizon).



Under the management of Tom Fecke, AVIAREPS will grow its cruise representation department, offering market research, travel trade development and PR, sales and marketing activities. From organizing trade shows and agent training to managing media relations and call centre support, AVIAREPS helps cruise operators strengthen their presence, grow their passenger numbers and expand to new markets. AVIAREPS global coordination and strategy paired with the extensive experience and local expertise of AVIAREPS regional cruise line experts ensures the successful growth of cruise brands worldwide.



Thomas Drechsler, COO Tourism at AVIAREPS: “The cruise industry is evolving, and so are the expectations of our partners. We want to be more than a representative; we want to be a strategic partner who understands how to deliver measurable value in each market. Tom’s experience on both the cruise operator and association side adds a new dimension to our capabilities, and we are excited to have him lead this next phase of growth.”



Tom Fecke, Global Head of Cruise at AVIAREPS: "I’m very pleased to join AVIAREPS at a time when interest in cruising is clearly on the rise again. What drew me to the company is the combination of global presence and strong local expertise. It’s a powerful mix for cruise lines looking to grow internationally. My goal is to work closely with our teams and our partners to tailor smart, practical solutions that deliver real results in their target markets."



