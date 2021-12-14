Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:- Earlier this year, the home-grown Saudi premium entertainment brand, Muvi Cinemas, and Saudi Arabia’s most prolific production and finance company, Telfaz11, announced a strategic partnership. Today, the two entities have announced the formation of Wadi Cinema, a new partnership that will showcase independent feature films from filmmakers throughout the MENA region and the world.

Wadi Cinema will launch as a pop-up experience at the Diriyah Biennale from December 16th until March 11th, 2022, at Riyadh’s JAX District, where 63 artist’s works are being showcased, out of which 27 are local artists, presenting a diverse range of art from paintings to installations and performances. The first Biennale to take place in the Kingdom, giving the cinema the flexibility to travel throughout Saudi Arabia, and allowing Telfaz11 and Muvi Cinema to deliver best in class independent films to all areas within the kingdom on a roving basis.

Sultan AlHokair, Muvi CEO said, “The best way to experience cinema is in a theater, where audiences can break away from their everyday lives to watch a filmmaker's vision come to life. When we partnered with Telfaz11, we wanted to find unique and innovative ways to bring the experience of independent and critically acclaimed films from renowned film festivals to audiences throughout the kingdom.

Telfaz CEO, Alaa Fadan added “Wadi Cinema will focus on enhancing Saudi Arabia’s theatrical film culture by providing an alternative experience to be enjoyed by cinephiles who have sharply increased in-theater attendance over the last few years. The venture also seeks to become a preferred destination for both domestic and international independent and mainstream art house films, while also serving as the staging grounds for the latest releases from the world’s biggest film festivals.”

He continues “We are keen to promote and encourage dialogue between the local film community and give independent Saudi filmmakers a voice and opportunity to showcase their work and cement it in the booming local cinema industry”.

Building on the success of both the Muvi and Telfaz11 brands, Wadi Cinemas will drive awareness and amplify its film selection across both partners’ platforms and will leverage Telfaz11’s reach to 29M subscribers and followers across social media. The industry is expected to see an increase in local film output as soon as next year, Telfaz11 is in various phases of production on multiple projects as part of its eight-picture deal with Netflix to develop and produce a slate of films for both Arab and global audiences.

-Ends-

For media enquiries please contact:

Faduma Muse

Account Manager, Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Tel: +971 58 8367164

Email: Faduma.Muse@hkstrategies.com

ABOUT TELFAZ11

With offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Telfaz11 is a leading creative media production, financing and distribution company specializing in entertainment from the Middle East. Led by a passionate team of storytellers, the company specializes in digital content creation, client-led commercial productions, and a unique offering of long-form series and feature films. Combining narratives drawn from local culture with elements of comedy and drama that resonate strongly with both local and global audiences, Telfaz11’s innovative approach has attracted a devoted and growing fan base in the region and beyond. Drawing from a decade of being a creative culture catalyst, the company is now leveraging its influential brand to unlock the potential of Saudi Arabia’s creative economy.

ABOUT MUVI CINEMAS

Muvi Cinemas is the home-grown Saudi premium entertainment brand that delivers innovative experiences to capture the imagination of the nation. Established in 2019, Muvi is growing its footprint throughout the Kingdom to meet bring unique movie experiences attuned to national culture to Saudi nationals and residents. By the end of 2021, Muvi will have 21 cinema locations, bringing best-in-class entertainment, state-of-the-art technologies and diverse and immersive experiences to Saudi Arabia.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021