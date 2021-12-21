Dubai, UAE- In its ongoing efforts to remain at the forefront of modern creative education, SAE Dubai launched a new Diploma program in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), with admissions open for February 2022 enrolments.

The program introduces students to key fundamentals of AR and VR, using the latest software, with in-person guidance from expert lecturers providing deep knowledge in AR, VR, mixed reality, haptic technologies, human-computer interaction and prototyping.

“The next generation or iteration of the internet has arrived in the form of the Metaverse. It is argued that the impact of AR and VR will be as big as the impact of the internet across the globe,” said Jan Horn, Managing Director at SAE Dubai.

“We are now facing advancements in technology that will completely transform how users fully immerse themselves into a virtual environment.”

The attractive untapped potential of AR and VR across different industries, ranging from a variety of creative fields to tourism, education and retail, among others, offers an appealing marketplace for professionals interested in contemporary storytelling, infinite technical capabilities and limitless creativity.

In the UAE, consultancy firm PWC stated that AR and VR technologies have the potential to add $4 billion to the UAE economy by 2030, boosting the country’s gross domestic product by one percent. Globally, this estimation rises to a larger contribution of $1.5 trillion to the economy by 2030.

Throughout the program, students will learn and master the technical workflows associated with augmented reality platforms, including scripting and asset pipeline, apply design and project management processes while developing scholarly skills.

This program is set to be rolled out in a blended format, which includes a combination of online as well as on-campus sessions. Scheduling classes in the evening and over weekends makes this programme accessible for the working professionals who would want to take advantage of this rapidly growing industry. That said, it is also a very lucrative career option for high-school graduates looking to grow in a profession leveraging 21st-century skills.

“At SAE Institute we have always strived to be at the forefront and cutting edge of Creative Media Education that prepares our students for the workplace of the future and we continue to do so with the launch of this program in AR / VR at our SAE Dubai campus,” added Horn.

“The thousands of sci-fi fans will be excited to see their dreams turn into reality and SAE Dubai provides an exciting journey to turn this passion into a successful profession.”

About SAE:

Since its establishment in 2005, SAE Dubai has been bringing expert training and education in the fields of new media to aspiring creative individuals across the Middle East. Established first in Australia in 1976, the early success of SAE and the demand for its practical, theory-based and industry relevant training quickly led to the establishment of other campuses nationwide. From humble beginnings in a studio in Sydney, SAE today spans the globe with 51 campuses in 25 countries. In the Middle East, the Institute works closely with industry professionals, employs specialist teachers with real-world experience, and delivers personalised education in world-class facilities.

SAE Dubai proudly offers Tertiary Education and Quality Standards Agency (TEQSA) accredited Bachelor’s Degrees across five disciplines - Animation, Audio, Design, Film and Games, in addition to short course certificates.

SAE prides itself on delivering exceptional programs in world-class facilities. It ensures students receive an outstanding education, internationally recognised qualifications, and industry-relevant skills in order to develop a competitive edge. All degree programs follow the founding principles of SAE – high quality, industry-focused, practical and theoretical education options for creative and talented individuals.

