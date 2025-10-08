Sharjah, The 21st edition of the International Education Show, one of the leading education fairs in the UAE and the region, officially opened at Expo Centre Sharjah and will continue through October 11.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), this year's edition brings together more than 100 leading universities and educational and academic institutions from over 16 countries.

The exhibition is also held in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and India's Ministry of Education, offering a diverse array of future-focused programmes to guide students in choosing their academic and career paths.

This year’s edition was inaugurated by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of several SCCI board members. The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside senior government officials, education and academic leaders, and official delegations from multiple countries.

Following the official launch, attendees toured the exhibition’s various pavilions and stands, where they were introduced to a wide range of advanced academic and professional programmes showcased by leading universities, colleges, schools, and specialised training institutions from around the world.

The International Education Show offers a dynamic platform for students and parents to explore diverse educational opportunities and academic disciplines presented by a distinguished lineup of renowned universities and scholarly institutions. Participating institutions represent countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Hungary, the United States, Georgia, Malaysia, and India.

The exhibition also sees strong participation from the UAE’s top national universities, recognised among the region’s fastest-growing and most distinguished higher education establishments.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the launch of the 21st International Education Show reflects Sharjah’s forward-looking vision to advance knowledge-and innovation-based sectors. He noted that the Sharjah Chamber’s support for the exhibition is a direct investment in the emirate’s economic sustainability and competitiveness.

“By promoting high-quality education, the International Education Show contributes to building a qualified and capable generation prepared to lead the future-focused industries the nation relies upon. The show serves as a strategic platform connecting the outputs of local and international academic institutions with the evolving needs of the labor market,” he added.

For his part, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa noted that the exhibition stands as an integrated educational platform that Expo Centre Sharjah is proud to annually host. It serves as a premier destination for students seeking to make informed decisions in their academic and career paths.

He remarked that through close collaboration with partners, Expo Centre Sharjah has ensured that the International Education Show brings together representatives of a wide network of leading local and international universities under one roof, facilitating direct access to accurate information on admissions, scholarships, and academic specialisations while streamlining the decision-making process.

The exhibition showcases an extensive selection of academic programmes tailored to equip youth with the skills required in today’s competitive labour market. Visitors have the opportunity to explore diverse fields of study, including medicine, engineering, and business administration, among other future-oriented specialisations.

It also introduces students to admission criteria and requirements at top UAE universities, including the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Khalifa University, Zayed University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) - Abu Dhabi, the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), and the University of Sharjah.

The 2025 edition features the most advanced academic programmes and student support services offered by universities, colleges, and institutes across all disciplines and levels of study. With participation from leading global institutions and EdTech companies, the exhibition provides a premier venue for highlighting cutting-edge innovations in educational technology while showcasing smart learning solutions and advanced teaching models.

Additionally, visitors can have access to detailed information on university, postgraduate, and professional courses, as well as opportunities for postgraduate scholarships and admission pathways at premier international universities.

Drawing tens of thousands of students and parents each year, the International Education Show hosts a comprehensive programme of workshops and expert-led seminars. These sessions are delivered by distinguished scholars, academics, and professionals in higher education and career development, focusing on aligning academic choices with evolving job market demands.

The exhibition also highlights essential future skills and provides students with valuable opportunities to engage directly with representatives of universities and educational centers, helping them make informed decisions about their academic and career paths.

The show welcomes female students on Wednesday from 08:00 to 14:00, and male students on Thursday during the same hours. On Friday and Saturday, the exhibition is open to students and their families from 15:00 to 21:00.