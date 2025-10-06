The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) said on Monday it had expanded the education sector with the opening of seven nurseries and two private schools, adding 4,539 new seats across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The expansion brings the total to 233 nurseries, providing nurturing environments that support the cognitive, social, and emotional development of young children, and 220 private schools, offering a variety of curricula and high-quality education that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and personal growth.