Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation’s BilAraby initiative has opened nominations for speakers for its second annual gathering in Doha scheduled to take place in 2026. The annual gathering is the largest event within the BilAraby initiative, encompassing both local and regional activities featuring dialogue sessions, workshops, and designated areas for stakeholders and speakers.

This event provides an open platform for exchanging ideas and insights, while promoting cultural and intellectual creativity.

Successful applicants will have the chance to present forward-thinking ideas. By linking innovation with cultural heritage, the gathering reflects the aspirations of Arabic-speaking communities and fosters a sustainable and prosperous future.

How to Participate

Nominations for speakers are now open on BilAraby’s website: https://www.bilaraby.qa/. Interested applicants can submit an online form along with their resume and a summary of their proposed idea. Proposed ideas should demonstrate intellectual or innovative value and have the potential to inspire positive societal change. The deadline for nominations is 6 November.

Successful applicants will have unique opportunities, such as presenting their ideas to a broad audience, participating in regional events, receiving public speaking training, and networking with organizations that support innovation. They will also become part of the growing BilAraby community.

Invitation to Partners

BilAraby invites organizations and businesses to partner and sponsor the Gathering, expanding the event and enhancing its societal and cultural impact. This partnership provides access to a wide audience interested in innovation, intellectual leadership, and social change.

The inaugural edition of the Gathering attracted leading cultural and educational institutions, including the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), QatarDebate, Qatar Reads, Qatar Foundation International (QFI), Sowt Radio, The Diwan, Hamad Bin Khalifa University's Fanar Project, Al Sharq Forum, ArabiQuest, Sard Media Group, and Al Jazeera 360.

Habes Howail, Government Partnerships Manager at Qatar Foundation’s CEO office, emphasized the Gathering’s alignment with Qatar Foundation’s mission to launch initiatives that amplify the voices of Arabic-speaking communities and empower individuals through education and innovation.

“The inaugural edition demonstrated that cultural dialogue platforms foster cross-border communication, providing creative ideas with the opportunity to flourish and influence. As we prepare for the 2026 edition, we are confident that this gathering will evolve into an even larger and more inclusive platform, uniting innovators and supporters to build new collaborations and offer sustainable solutions that serve our communities,” Howail said.

A Message for the Future

The upcoming Gathering will continue to advance critical thinking and innovation, fostering cooperation among Arabic-speaking communities. Hisham Nourin, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at Qatar Foundation, said, “The BilAraby Gathering is a vibrant space for ideas that push boundaries and give new generations of innovators a platform to express themselves in their native language. The first edition demonstrated the demand for such platforms, inspiring youth and enriching community dialogue. In 2026, we aim to expand this impact by highlighting innovative ideas that connect cultural heritage with creative thinking, creating new sustainable opportunities.”

First Edition Success

The first edition of the Gathering was a resounding success, featuring over 700 ideas from across the Arab world. A select group of speakers and pioneering entrepreneurs shared their insights with an audience of over 800 attendees. The event featured more than 20 speakers and lecturers who exchanged inspiring stories and diverse experiences, reflecting the depth of the contemporary Arab experience.

Over the course of two days, participants engaged in interactive dialogue, live storytelling, and showcased scientific and artistic initiatives that illustrated the evolving face of the Arabic language. The event’s diverse audience from the Levant, Maghreb, and Gulf mirrored the summit's essence, offering a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and strengthen Arab presence in the global knowledge landscape.

About BilAraby:

BilAraby is an innovative cultural initiative launched by Qatar Foundation in 2024 to amplify ideas and innovation within Arabic-speaking communities.

Building on QF’s longstanding commitment to culture, innovation, and the preservation of the Arabic language, BilAraby fosters an inclusive environment that nurtures passionate minds, encourages collaboration, and inspires innovators and learners to express their vision for a better future in Arabic -- contributing to knowledge creation and social development.

Under the slogan ‘Ideas Have a Voice and an Echo’, the initiative celebrates the creativity and stories of Arabic speakers, highlighting the cultural richness and diversity of the Arab world. The BilAraby initiative also includes a digital platform designed to promote dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The annual BilAraby Gathering is hosted in Doha, as the leading event in a series of regional activities aimed at sharing inspiring ideas. It features panel discussions, workshops, and interactive spaces for partners and speakers.

Open to everyone, BilAraby provides a platform to showcase inspiring ideas and solutions that shape the future of innovation.

Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.

With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.