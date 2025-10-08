Doha, Qatar — Qatar-based invoice financing fintech platform Madad Financial Technologies recently hosted the first session of the Madad Masterclass on October 1st at Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha. With over 60 business owners in attendance, the session was the first of a series designed to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar strengthen their financing readiness and adopt smarter financial management practices.

SMEs play a vital role in Qatar’s diversification efforts, contributing an estimated 15–17% to the country’s non-oil GDP, according to government estimates. However, access to finance remains one of their most pressing challenges.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor: Qatar National Report 2024-2025 revealed that 73.9% of established businesses still rely on personal savings as their main source of funding, while 6.6% depend on family and relatives — underscoring the need for greater awareness and access to institutional financing.

“We were delighted to hold the inaugural Madad Masterclass, which will serve as a platform to enhance awareness among SME owners in Qatar on financing,” said Rashid Al-Derham, Co-Founder and CEO of Madad Financial Technologies. “Cash flow is a key challenge to growth for many businesses, and having the right and smart financing strategies must be in place to maximize the opportunities available in Qatar.”

The first session featured a panel discussion with Ravindra Joshi, Chief Credit Officer at Commercial Bank, and Rashid Al-Derham, moderated by Ravindra Kumar, Chief Business Officer at Madad. The panel discussion highlighted the importance of financial discipline as the foundation of a credit-ready business, reflected in transparent and accurate financial records that signal credibility and professionalism. Engaging qualified auditors and maintaining clear separation of funds help SMEs demonstrate stability and sound management. Ultimately, lenders value not just strong numbers but also transparency, responsible borrowing, and open communication that build lasting trust.

Meanwhile, Suresh Nambiar, Co-Founder of Madad, talked about access to markets, highlighting the importance of digital readiness of SMEs and financing as ways to unlock opportunities in Qatar.

Madad Financial Technologies is Qatar’s first multi-lender invoice financing fintech platform, offering technology-driven solutions that make SME financing faster and more accessible. Operating under the Qatar Central Bank’s Sandbox Regulatory Program, Madad connects SMEs with multiple lenders through a single digital marketplace. Its flagship product, invoice financing, enables businesses to unlock cash tied up in unpaid invoices by borrowing against their receivables—improving cash flow without taking on long-term debt.

Through the Madad Masterclass series, Madad aims to bridge the knowledge and access gap in SME financing by bringing together thought leaders from banking, fintech, and the SME community. Each session is designed to equip business owners with the insights, tools, and confidence to grow responsibly—empowering Qatar’s SMEs to thrive and contribute more strongly to the nation’s economy.

