​​​​​​​Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), a regional platform dedicated to driving net zero and nature positive solutions, in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), today hosted a high-level roundtable on “The Future of Energy: Scaling Green Nuclear, Renewables & Funding Mechanisms”, marking the latest event in SFME’s 2025 Decarbonisation Roundtable Series.

The event, taking place at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, Bahrain Bay, brought together energy sector and business leaders, government stakeholders, policymakers, and sustainable finance experts to explore Bahrain’s and the wider region’s evolving energy mix and the strategies required to scale both renewable and new energy technologies. Discussions also focused on innovative funding frameworks and mechanisms critical to enabling the transition.

The roundtable opened with a short presentation delivered by BCG on current trends shaping the energy transition including opportunities and challenges. This was followed by a panel session moderated by BCG and featuring: Shaima AlJanahi, Director of Radiation Protection at the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE); Amin Sultan, Chief Power Officer at Aluminium Bahrain (Alba); Chirag Shah, Executive Director of Sustainable Finance, AME at Standard Chartered Bank; Salman AlNakkal, Acting Chief of Strategic Electricity Planning & Alternative Energy at the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain; and Dr. Abdulaziz Almathami, Nuclear Energy Researcher, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The discussion explored the integration of renewable and nuclear energy solutions into Bahrain’s and the region’s energy mix, the opportunities and challenges in scaling these technologies, the role of public readiness and regulatory frameworks, and the investment structures needed to support diversified and resilient energy futures.

Commenting, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the founders and organisers of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “We are pleased to have convened a diverse group of expert speakers for an important conversation on the future of energy and the strategies that will shape the region’s net-zero transition. Partnering with BCG for this dialogue allowed us to bring together leading voices to examine the interplay between technology, policy, and financing in advancing MENA’s energy resilience.”

Giuseppe Bonaccorsi, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, added, “As the region moves toward a more diversified and resilient energy future, it is critical that innovation and financing work in tandem. At BCG, we are committed to supporting public and private sector stakeholders across the region in developing integrated energy strategies that align with national net-zero targets and global climate commitments.”

SFME’s Decarbonisation Roundtable Series takes place during the year in cities across the MENA region, taking an in-depth look at a diverse range of topics crucial to MENA’s net-zero journey and broader sustainability goals. The Forum’s mission is to foster dialogue and collaboration on decarbonisation initiatives in the region with its roundtables serving as platforms for stakeholders to exchange insights, explore opportunities, and drive meaningful collaboration for climate action on the part of the private sector.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2026) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.