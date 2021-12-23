Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: On 19th of December 2021, the Rotary Club of Manama was delighted to welcome Mr. Hesham AlSaati, Managing Director of Talabat Bahrain, as a speaker to its weekly luncheon meeting at the Gulf Hotel. The topic of the session was dedicated to "E-commerce and What the Future Holds".

Talabat is the leading online food delivery company in the Middle East operating across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

Rotarians and guests tremendously enjoyed the presentation given by Mr. AlSaati, about the latest developments in the E-commerce market specifically dedicated to food and grocery delivery. Mr. AlSaati also shed light on the upcoming projects that Talabat is currently working on and answered all the questions from the audience on the topic.

On this occasion, RCM PP Marjan Modara said: “It’s our pleasure to welcome Mr AlSaati as the speaker in our weekly meeting. E-commerce is considered one of the largest businesses at the moment and is shaping our lifestyle. Therefore, it was only right to embrace such talks within our club to promote awareness among our members,”

