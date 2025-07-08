Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has introduced 21 new programs as part of its Fall 2025-2026 academic portfolio, spanning a diverse range of disciplines, designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to drive meaningful impact across high-priority sectors.

Bringing ADU’s total number of academic programs to 65, the newly launched offerings have been approved by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and span undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. They cater to high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, public health, clinical psychology, educational technologies, digital communication, video game design, law, and intelligent systems engineering. The programs have been meticulously designed to address critical themes like ethical hacking, data privacy, behavioral analysis, healthcare leadership, and digital innovation, reflecting both current and future workforce needs in key sectors. The expansion underscores ADU’s dedication to nurturing skilled talent capable of driving the UAE’s transition to a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said: “With our students being at the core of our offering at ADU, we aim to provide world-class programs that equip future leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic job market. Our strategically curated programs have been developed using robust market intelligence to address unmet industry needs and prepare our graduates to fill critical talent gaps. By regularly realigning our curriculum with evolving industry needs, not only are we enhancing educational outcomes and graduate employability, but also actively contributing to the UAE's economic visions.”

As part of this expansion, ADU has launched several new undergraduate programs, including a BA in International Relations, a BA in Psychology, a BA in Video Game Design, a BSc in Artificial Intelligence, a BSc in Renewable Sustainable Energy Engineering, and a BSc in Clinical Psychology and Mental Health.

The postgraduate portfolio now includes a Master of Arts in Digital Communication and Technology, MSc in Cybersecurity, MSc in Artificial Intelligence, MSc in Fintech, MSc in Strategic Digital Transformation, Master of Law in Cyberlaw and Artificial Intelligence, Master of Public Health, Master of Education in Educational Technologies and AI, MSc in Clinical Psychology and Mental Health, Master of Arts in Applied Behavior Analysis, and a Master of Science in Healthcare Leadership.

At the doctoral level, ADU has introduced a PhD in Law, PhD in Education, PhD in Intelligent Systems Engineering, and PhD in Engineering Management.

By combining rigorous academic training with industry-aligned learning experiences, graduates will be well-positioned for high-demand roles such as cybersecurity analysts, AI engineers, digital transformation specialists, healthcare leaders, legal advisors in cyberlaw, and educational technology consultants. Furthermore, ADU’s latest offerings provide flexible pathways to academic and career excellence catering to both new high school graduates and seasoned professionals.

ADU continues to invest in academic innovation through a dynamic learning environment that inspires students to pursue their goals and aspirations with confidence. Whether aiming to embark on a new career path or deepen existing knowledge, students enrolled in these new programs will benefit from ADU’s commitment to academic excellence, industry engagement, and student success.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks fourth in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2025 Global University Employability Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).