Abu Dhabi: Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), one of the leading providers of healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, reports an impressive Q4 performance for the period ending 31st December 2021.

Reporting a remarkable growth in its financials during the year 2021, the company, a unit of ADX-listed Alpha Dhabi (subsidiary of International Holding Company ‘IHC’) announces a net profit that reached AED 65.01 million AED from 40.01 million AED in the first nine months of 2021, reflecting the impact of the transformative change during the year.

The dedicated team at RPM achieved a revenue of AED 299.6 million on 31st December 2021, compared to AED 197.5 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Due to increase in current assets, purchase of vehicles, equipment and strategic investments, total assets amounted to AED 306.6 million at end of 2021 as compared to AED 293.9 million on 30th September 2021.

Gross profit was reported at an astounding amount of AED 94.99 million for the period, which improved from AED 60.1 million at the first nine months period of 2021, reflecting growth that was a result of revenue growth and improved margins.

In addition, RPM made an investment in API Holding Limited (a company based in India) which is expected to go for public listing in March 2022.

Besides performing existing contracts, RPM has also been awarded new projects that also contributed to RPM’s enhanced financial growth performance.

The management hence confirms its commitment to drive continuous growth for the company through key and integral new projects that have either been initiated or are under the process of being mobilized.

These new projects were signed with key clients such as National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 Grand Prix Saudi Arabia, and SoundStorm. Other strategic noteworthy clients include Abu Dhabi Ports, IHF Super Globe Handball Match, Al Qana National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Telecom Company in Saudi Arabia.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, confirms the company’s commitments and drive for more growth as he stated: “We hope to keep the momentum of growth with our confirmed contracts and businesses in the region and expansion plans that further pave the way for sustained future growth. We have also implemented a robust and exemplary corporate governance framework to ensure our strong growth is earned through providing the highest standards of services."

“RPM has transformed into a prominent medical service provider that benefits from a robust balance sheet and a highly diversified portfolio that spans six vertical segments. We have delivered a solid golden year with new records at all levels. During the last quarter, we continued to focus on strategic businesses and partnerships across all verticals to drive future growth. We expect all our businesses to continue to outperform the market in 2022 given our strategic plans in place for expansions into Africa and India as well as strengthening our existing base in KSA and Oman.” added Tom Louis.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, RPM continues to evaluate investment opportunities and partnerships in the UAE and abroad.

