Dubai – The World Governments Summit Organization, in collaboration with PwC, has launched a new strategic report entitled “Transitioning to Value-Based Care (VBC)”. The report explores pathways to enhance the efficiency of healthcare systems by shifting away from traditional volume-based models toward models that focus on value and real health outcomes. It comes at a time when healthcare systems worldwide face mounting challenges, led by rising costs, rapid population aging, and increasing rates of chronic disease.

The report underscores the importance of placing patient outcomes and experiences at the core of healthcare delivery, considering them the cornerstone of any model that aims to raise quality while ensuring financial sustainability. It further stresses the need to re-align incentives between healthcare providers and insurers, reducing waste and focusing resources on generating tangible value for patients and societies.

Drawing on practical applications of the Value-Based Care model in North America and Europe, the report shows how these models have delivered measurable improvements in both efficiency and care quality. While relatively new to the Gulf region, the report highlights the strong potential to successfully adapt this approach to meet the region’s healthcare needs.

It also notes that healthcare spending in many countries now grows faster than GDP, pushing decision-makers to rethink how systems are structured. The report proposes three primary levers for reshaping government efficiency in healthcare:

Aligning financial and operational incentives to ensure long-term sustainability. Developing transparent, accurate tools to measure healthcare outcomes. Defining clear strategic priorities for adopting the model in GCC countries.

Reem Baggash: A Practical Vision for Turning Today’s Challenges into Opportunities

Reem Baggash, Deputy Managing Director for Strategy, Content, and Communications at the World Governments Summit Organization, affirmed that shining a spotlight on Value-Based Care is part of a series of strategic studies carried out with international research partners to help governments design future-ready, efficient, and equitable systems.

She added that the report reflects the Organization’s commitment to presenting innovative solutions that keep pace with global transformations, build integrated patient-centric health systems, and strike a balance between quality, cost, and sustainability. She also noted that the report serves as a valuable reference for decision-makers in the region, offering a practical vision for transforming today’s healthcare challenges into opportunities to modernize health systems, ensure more equitable and effective care, and strengthen governments’ preparedness for the future of healthcare.

On his side, Ahmed Faiyaz, Healthcare Consulting Lead Partner, PwC Middle East stated “The GCC has laid the foundation for value-driven healthcare transformation, from Dubai’s Ejadah programme, which aims to improve care across 30 priority areas by 2025, Abu Dhabi’s ambulatory care payment bundles or the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s adoption of innovative Value Based Care payment models that reward quality and efficiency. These initiatives are the building blocks for a new kind of outcomes-focused system, one that supports care providers, and delivers real impact. As populations grow and healthcare needs evolve, the region is well-positioned to lead. With continued investment in digital infrastructure, data insights, and cross-sector collaboration, the GCC can set a global example for accessible, modern, and future-ready healthcare.”

The report also examines evolving trends and challenges facing these models, emphasizing key success factors such as high-quality health data, alignment with GCC government priorities, and the role of core system stakeholders.

It provides a series of actionable recommendations for leaders and policymakers, including: developing standardized measurement indicators such as CROMs and PROMs; achieving integration of health data; and aligning financing models to ensure system sustainability. It further calls for adopting a patient-journey-based approach that promotes fairness in access, while ensuring the delivery of high-quality and cost-effective care.

About the World Governments Summit Organization

The World Governments Summit Organization is a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments. It outlines the vision for the next generation of governance, focusing on analyzing future trends, challenges, and opportunities worldwide, and showcasing the latest innovations and best practices to inspire government innovation in addressing future challenges.

Full report available via the link: https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/observer/reports/detail/transitioning-to-value-based-care