Dubai, UAE - The PRCA MENA Mental Health Committee today released its 3rd Mental Health Report 2025-2026, developed in partnership with YouGov, offering a data-led assessment of mental wellbeing across the region’s PR and communications industry.

Based on responses from 565 professionals across 19 MENA markets, the PRCA MENA’s latest report shows that while awareness of mental health continues to rise, practical workplace support is failing to keep pace.

The findings reveal that 97% of respondents consider mental health important, with an increase year-on-year in recognising mental health challenges. However, the willingness to seek professional help has declined and many professionals continue to rely on informal peer support rather than structured organisational channels.

Workplace pressures remain a significant concern. Long hours, high workloads and poor work-life balance continue to be the most cited stressors, with 85% of professionals saying their workplace directly affects their mental wellbeing. Despite this, only 30% feel fully supported by their employer, while more than one in five say their organisation does not communicate about mental health at all.

John Rynehart, Chair of the PRCA MENA Mental Health Committee, said:

“Awareness is growing, but anxiety, stress and exhaustion remain widespread across the industry. This report is a clear call for organisations to embed mental wellbeing into everyday practice, not treat it as a side initiative.”

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, said:

“The industry has made progress in recognising the importance of mental health, but this report shows a clear gap between awareness and action. The challenge now is not starting conversations, but building workplaces where support is consistent, visible and trusted.”

Sarah Waddington CBE, CEO of PRCA, added:

“Understanding mental health does not automatically translate into effective support. Leadership must take responsibility for creating safe environments where seeking help is normalised, not avoided.”

The report also highlights growing use of digital and AI-enabled wellbeing tools, while stressing that these should complement – not replace – human support, leadership engagement and access to professional care.

The PRCA MENA Mental Health Report 2025-2026 was developed with guidance from the PRCA MENA Mental Health Committee, which continues to lead industry-wide efforts to improve workplace wellbeing through research, training and practical frameworks. PRCA MENA encourages agencies, in-house teams and leaders across the region to use the report as a benchmark and a catalyst for sustained action.

Discover the full report here: https://prca.mena.global/news-events/prca-mena-mental-health-report-2025/

About PRCA MENA

PRCA MENA is the regional arm of the world’s largest public affairs, public relations and communications association (PRCA). It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global