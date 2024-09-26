Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia joins the global community in observing World Alzheimer’s Month in September, the focus is on addressing the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease within the Kingdom. According to the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia, the number of Alzheimer’s cases in Saudi Arabia is expected to rise significantly, and emerging treatments will require the urgent development of a global framework, and close collaboration with all stakeholders – patients, specialists, pharmaceutical industry regulators – to address the challenges collaboratively.

Alzheimer’s disease is an illness that affects millions of people worldwide, with the number of people living with dementia across the world expected to increase up to 139 million in 2050, according to the World Health Organization. For World Alzheimer’s Month, Dr. Gabrielle Walcott-Bedeau, Assistant Provost, Academic & Student Affairs Associate Professor from the Department of Physiology, Neuroscience and Behavioral Science at St. George’s University (SGU), shares the importance of understanding this neurodegenerative disease and key preventative measures.

Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease causes a slow decline in memory, which worsens over time, gradually destroying brain cells. The destruction is caused by the buildup of abnormal proteins, but people with Alzheimer’s may live for over a decade without obvious symptoms.

As the brain cells die, the disease attacks the area of the brain responsible for memory, so the earliest symptom often noticed is memory loss, especially recent memories.

A global health concern

Alzheimer’s disease is more common than many expect. It is responsible for up to 80% of all dementia cases in older adults, affecting over 50 million people globally. The Ministry of Health estimates that Alzheimer’s affects around 130,000 people in the Kingdom, yet awareness about early detection and care remains limited

Causes and prevention

Despite extensive research, the exact cause of Alzheimer’s disease is still not fully understood. However, scientists believe that it is likely caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Several studies have highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle that may reduce the risk or delay the onset of the disease:

Healthy diet: Nutrition plays an important role in brain health. A diet rich in fruits, nuts, and fiber may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Physical activity: Regular exercise is good for your body and your brain. Activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga can help maintain cognitive function and reduce the risk of memory loss.

Social engagement: Staying connected with others through positive and healthy social interactions benefits brain health. Whether it’s spending time with family, joining a local club, or engaging in community activities, staying socially active can help protect the brain from the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease remains a critical health issue both globally and within Saudi Arabia. As part of World Alzheimer’s Month initiatives, the Kingdom continues to collaborate on international efforts to improve care, raise awareness, and advance research for this disease.

