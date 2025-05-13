Jeddah and Riyadh have seen a rise in passenger traffic in 2024 compared to 2019

Istanbul tops the list of globalized foodie cities, which also features Doha, Dubai, Marrakech and Cape Town

South Africa and Zambia dominate cross-border spending within national park areas, Namibia leads wellness travel, and Kenya is a fast-growing contender

Cairo, Egypt: The Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) today released Travel Trends 2025, its annual report with unique and proprietary consumer spending insights globally. While exchange rates and geopolitical dynamics can influence consumer behavior, the report highlights that passions and purpose-driven motivations remain strong drivers shaping the travel industry.

Whether drawn by Namibia's wellness retreats, Istanbul's dynamic culinary scene, or Saudi Arabia's emerging leisure hubs, travelers are expanding their horizons beyond traditional hotspots. The globalization of sports has also turned big events into global spending hubs, drawing fans across continents.

“Tourism remains an important driver for growth and diversification in the EEMEA region, and it’s great to see that the natural beauty, culinary variety and special experiences across Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, are held in such high regard by travelers. And while economic and geopolitical drivers do impact the decision of where to go, the desire for meaningful experiences still drives a big part of our travel decisions. The tourism landscape in the EEMEA region is evolving, with emerging destinations attracting investment and powering spending. The Mastercard Economic Institute’s report offers interesting insights on how countries are capturing the attention of eager travelers looking for something more than just a change of scene,” said Khatija Haque, chief economist EEMEA, Mastercard Economics Institute.

Drawing on a unique analysis of aggregated and anonymized transaction data and third-party data sources, the report uncovers what is shaping travel choices today. Key findings for EEMEA region include:

Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) trends:

Nature-fueled adventures: MEI analyzed major national parks on how commerce in the area is contributing to overall tourist expenditures. Established wilderness giants such as South Africa and Zambia show the highest national park spending as a share of total cross-border, 23.3% and 15.5% in 2024, respectively[2].

MEI analyzed major national parks on how commerce in the area is contributing to overall tourist expenditures. Established wilderness giants such as South Africa and Zambia show the highest national park spending as a share of total cross-border, 23.3% and 15.5% in 2024, respectively[2]. Culinary crossroads: Istanbul tops the list of globalized foodie cities with its median restaurant hosting tourists from 67 different countries in 2024. Doha, Dubai, Marrakech and Cape Town are also on the list with diverse culinary experiences alongside their rich cultural attractions.

Istanbul tops the list of globalized foodie cities with its median restaurant hosting tourists from 67 different countries in 2024. Doha, Dubai, Marrakech and Cape Town are also on the list with diverse culinary experiences alongside their rich cultural attractions. Wellness in the wild: Africa is establishing itself as a global leader in wellness-centered travel as consumers prioritize rejuvenation and self-care. The Wellness Travel Index (WTI)[3], developed by MEI to highlight destinations leading the way for wellness experiences and self-care , has Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana among the top destinations for travelers seeking spa-style and nature-based retreats and immersive eco lodges. The rising WTI score for Kenya suggests a growing effort in the destination to meet this popular demand.

Africa is establishing itself as a global leader in wellness-centered travel as consumers prioritize rejuvenation and self-care. The Wellness Travel Index (WTI)[3], developed by MEI to highlight destinations leading the way for wellness experiences and self-care , has Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana among the top destinations for travelers seeking spa-style and nature-based retreats and immersive eco lodges. The rising WTI score for Kenya suggests a growing effort in the destination to meet this popular demand. Top regional hotspots: Recent reforms made it easier to travel to Saudi Arabia which spurred a rise in passenger traffic to Jeddah and Riyadh. The government’s economic diversification efforts have also attracted newcomers: Investment in massive projects has created jobs and boosted business travel, while the development of tourism and leisure infrastructure is turning the kingdom into an emerging leisure destination.

Wheeling and dealing closer to home: In general, business travellers favour trips within their own regions, driven by hybrid work models and geopolitical uncertainty. However, there are exceptions, with UK businesses spending a growing share of their travel budgets in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) at the expense of trips within their region.

Other global trends:

Sports fandom fuels travel. MEI examined spending within five miles of the venue for the Champions League Final in London. Real Madrid’s victory over Borussia Dortmund led to a 61% YOY increase in German spending, outpacing the overall increase of 14%, whereas Spanish spending spiked by 148% YOY, suggesting fans celebrated by splurging.

Currency changes can impact travel, but it varies regionally. In 2024, currency depreciation drove visitors in search of value to Japan, where a 1% JPY depreciation against the RMB led to a 1.5% increase in Chinese Mainland tourists. However, visitors from New Zealand and the U.S. rose only around 0.2% in response to the same degree of depreciation relative to their currencies.

Mastercard is dedicated to helping the global tourism sector grow through market analysis and high-frequency, data-driven insights that enhance the travel experience. By empowering destinations and businesses to better understand evolving consumer trends, Mastercard is helping to shape a more connected and resilient future for travel across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

You can view the full “Travel Trends 2025: Purpose-driven journeys” and other reports and insights from MEI, here.

-Ends-

NATALIE GHARIB | PR SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

10, Al Esraa St., Off Lebanon St., Mohandessin, Egypt

webershandwickmenat.com/

[1] OAG flight booking data made Jan-Mar 2025 for travel Jun-Sep 2025 relative to previous levels

[2] The analysis created a boundary box using minimum and maximum longitude and latitude of each major national park, measured spending within boundary box.

[3] WTI is calculated using the share of cross-border accommodation spending at wellness-related merchants, multiplied by each country’s share of global wellness-related accommodation transaction