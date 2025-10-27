75% trust AI tools to support wealth decisions, provided human advisers remain part of major judgment calls, versus 70% globally.

Findings reveal that UAE families are combining innovation and strong governance to safeguard multigenerational wealth.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Standard Chartered Global Private Bank today released its research findings on ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, revealing 71% of UAE families believe they should strategically invest in digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs or tokenised traditional assets, compared with 69% globally. The research also found that 75% trust AI tools to support wealth decisions, reflecting a growing comfort with integrating technology into family wealth strategies, provided that human advisers remain part of major judgment calls.

These insights place the UAE among the world’s most progressive wealth centres for digital and AI adoption. Families in the UAE are approaching innovation with both confidence and discipline, combining openness to new technologies with the structured governance required to manage them responsibly. The study, titled “The Great Repositioning”, surveyed more than 300 UHNW families and advisers across key global wealth hubs, including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, UAE, India, Africa and London, offering a comprehensive view of how family offices are redefining wealth creation, preservation and legacy.

Vinay Gandhi, Global Head of South Asian Community and Regional Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Private Banking, said: “Family offices in the UAE are embracing technology in a way that reflects both vision and discipline. They see digital assets and AI not as speculative tools, but as integral components of a more connected, efficient and resilient wealth ecosystem. The combination of strong governance and forward-looking innovation positions the UAE as one of the most dynamic private wealth hubs globally.”

This forward-looking approach is anchored in sound governance. Ninety-six per cent (96%) of UAE respondents said they regularly review and optimise their family office governance frameworks, compared with 94% globally, while an equal proportion have formal conflict-resolution processes in place, against 92% globally. These structures enable families to manage complexity with confidence and ensure that innovation is built on a foundation of trust and accountability.

The commitment to balance and structure is now being strengthened by the next generation. Over 67% of UAE family offices report active or extensive involvement of successors in wealth and investment decisions, which reflects a clear sign of evolving leadership. Younger family members are not only participating in key decisions but also driving conversations around digital diversification, sustainability and impact, helping reimagine what wealth stewardship looks like in a rapidly changing global economy.

Philanthropy also remains a defining characteristic of UAE families’ global outlook. Eighty-eight per cent (88%) of respondents prefer contributing to national or international causes, compared to 80% globally, while 92% report full family alignment on philanthropic priorities, versus 83% globally. This shared sense of purpose demonstrates how UAE families are aligning their capital and values to achieve broader societal impact.

The long-term perspective extends to succession planning. Ninety-two per cent (92%) of UAE family offices believe that better cross-border succession planning could save their families millions of dollars at the next inheritance transition, compared with 83% globally. This level of foresight and planning reinforces the UAE’s growing reputation as a hub for sophisticated, well-structured family wealth management.

Vinay concluded: “As global wealth continues to evolve, the UAE’s combination of innovation, intergenerational engagement and governance discipline is setting a new standard for how families manage and preserve prosperity. By blending technological adoption with long-term purpose, UAE family offices are not only preparing for the future — they are helping define it.”

