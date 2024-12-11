Saudi Green Initiative targets a 278M Ton CO2e reduction by 2030, and net-zero by 2060

The UAE Net Zero 2050 vision supports the cutting of healthcare emissions by 20% by 2030

Dubai, UAE – Arthur D. Little (ADL) has presented critical insights into the growing environmental challenges and opportunities within the Middle East’s healthcare sector. In its latest report, The Planet Will See You Now, ADL underscores the urgent need for healthcare organizations to adopt sustainable practices to address escalating emissions, energy consumption, and waste. The findings present a strong case for aligning healthcare sustainability strategies with national goals, such as the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision and Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Green Initiative.

With the region’s healthcare facilities consuming billions of kilowatt-hours of energy annually and generating substantial water and material waste, the path to sustainability requires decisive action. Arthur D. Little’s research highlights pioneering efforts in eco-friendly hospital designs, waste reduction programs, and supply chain optimization as crucial steps to decarbonize healthcare systems across the GCC. By embracing innovation and sustainability, the healthcare sector in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to lead the region’s transition toward a greener future.

Globally, healthcare systems are responsible for 4.4% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making the sector the fifth-largest emitter worldwide. In the Middle East, emissions from healthcare facilities are estimated to be higher than the global average. While the region benefits from modern healthcare infrastructure that incorporates advanced environmental building practices, the hot climate necessitates greater energy consumption for cooling, and medical waste management remains a significant challenge.

In Dubai, for instance, healthcare facilities consume an estimated 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and 4.7 million liters of water every day. These figures highlight the pressing need for energy-efficient hospital designs, water-saving technologies, and improved waste management systems. The report also points to Scope 3 emissions—those generated throughout the supply chain—as a key area for reform, with supply chains contributing up to 70% of healthcare-related emissions globally.

Dr. Ali Alessandro Ayach, Partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East said, “The UAE and Saudi Arabia are setting the stage for a sustainable healthcare revolution by embracing innovation and modern practices. However, the clock is ticking. To meet their bold national sustainability targets, the region’s healthcare sector must accelerate its decarbonization journey and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) outlines bold targets, including reducing emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. As part of this vision, the Kingdom is promoting preventive care, optimizing clinical pathways, and integrating sustainability into healthcare supply chains. The UAE, meanwhile, has committed to cutting healthcare emissions by 20% by 2030 under Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health sustainability framework. A number of top tier hospitals in Dubai have implemented energy conservation measures, recycling programs, and waste reduction initiatives, signaling the potential for broader industry adoption.

The economic case for sustainable healthcare is equally compelling. Evidence from global markets indicates that hospitals embracing energy efficiency and optimizing clinical workflows can significantly reduce operational costs. For the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are experiencing a growing demand for healthcare services, sustainability is a strategic imperative to control costs, enhance patient outcomes, and meet international climate commitments.

However, challenges remain. The lack of comprehensive carbon emissions reporting in healthcare facilities across the Middle East makes it difficult to measure progress or identify areas for improvement. Additionally, the financial costs of transitioning to sustainable practices, particularly for smaller healthcare providers, underscore the need for government incentives and public-private partnerships to accelerate adoption.

Arthur D. Little’s report highlights the potential for Middle Eastern healthcare systems to lead the global transition toward greener healthcare. By integrating sustainable practices into their operations and addressing emissions across all scopes, from direct energy use to supply chain processes, healthcare providers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can play a transformative role in the region’s sustainability journey.

“The health of our planet and the health of our people are inextricably linked,” added Farhan Mirza, Principal at Arthur D. Little Middle East, “By prioritizing sustainability, healthcare systems in the Middle East can drive positive outcomes for patients, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future for the region.”

As healthcare continues to grow as a cornerstone of national development in the GCC, the opportunity to balance care delivery with environmental responsibility has never been greater.

For further insights into ADL’s findings, please visit the link here.

