Global consultancy firm expands to meet soaring regional demand for procurement and supply chain transformation and resilience

Middle East – Global Supply resilience has made its way back to CEO and Boardroom agendas, with 32% of executives citing they have encountered supply chain challenges. Lack of internal expertise in capital expenditure (CAPEX) procurement and ESG considerations, coupled with product shortages and supplier appetite are key risk factors for energy CAPEX projects in the Middle East according to a study conducted by Inverto, procurement and supply chain management subsidiary of Boston Consulting Group. With organizations needing to deliver tangible returns on investment and operational efficiency, the pressures felt by the industry have multiplied. Delays in energy CAPEX projects have the potential to slow economic growth across all sectors in the region. To help organizations to meet these and other challenges, Inverto has announced its entry into the Middle East market by opening its first office in Riyadh to cater to growing demand for procurement and supply chain resilience in the Kingdom and the wider region.

While Energy organizations in Middle East invested approximately $175bn in projects in 2024 according to an IAE analysis, 30% of them cite product shortage and raw material shortages as key risk factors. This is closely followed by long lead times and availability of procurement resources (20%). Procurement and supply chain resilience plays an increasingly critical role in delivering key infrastructure projects and not just to those in the energy sector.

“Procurement is playing an increasingly important role in supporting business transformation, managing risk and advancing sustainability in sectors such Public Sector Transformation projects, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Food . At the same time, many organizations still face challenges in addressing disruption effectively, with limited initiatives focused on closing those gaps,” says Daniel Weise, CEO of Inverto. “Opening an office in Riyadh allows us to combine our global expertise with deep local insights, helping organizations in the wider region to unlock value and secure a lasting competitive advantage. Launching a new market in our 25th anniversary year underscores both our growth and the increasingly central role procurement plays in shaping business success.”

With the region undergoing rapid change with several large-scale infrastructure projects taking place, businesses need to ensure that they are fully prepared to deliver projects on schedule. The entry to the Middle East market marks the latest chapter in Inverto’s growth from a specialist consultancy to a globally recognized brand with offices across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. The new site will be led by Mohamad Kaivan, Managing Director at Inverto. Kaivan brings with him 18 years of experience in procurement and supply chain management as well as in-depth regional knowledge, having worked in the region previously in his career.

“Establishing our presence in a new market is an exciting prospect and opportunity,” says Mohamad Kaivan, Managing Director and office lead for Riyadh, at Inverto. “At Inverto, we have been delivering transformative projects across the globe. This expertise is particularly important for a market such as the Middle East where leaders and governments are looking at ways to de-risk their large scale projects and establish a lasting advantage.”

