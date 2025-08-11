CIO Angelina Lai: “For Investors Across the Middle East, Navigating Global Uncertainty Demands Resilience and Precision”

Dubai, UAE – St. James’s Place (SJP), a FTSE-listed global financial advisory firm with over one million customers and $245 billion in assets under management, released the latest edition of its CIO Quarterly Insights, titled “Red Caps and the US Concentration Conundrum”. The latest insights, authored by Angelina Lai, Chief Investment Officer for Asia & Middle East, examine the growing turbulence in US markets and its implications for global investors.

The report is particularly relevant for investors across the UAE, GCC, and broader Middle East, where global diversification and capital preservation remain top of mind amid increasing exposure to international markets. It offers a timely perspective on how to balance regional opportunities with global risks and reinforces the importance of resilience and discipline in long-term portfolio strategy.

“For investors across the Middle East, navigating global uncertainty requires both perspective and precision,” said Angelina Lai, Chief Investment Officer, Asia & Middle East at St. James’s Place. “As international exposure increases, so too does the need for thoughtful diversification and a disciplined, long-term strategy that aligns with regional ambitions and global realities.”

This edition covers the impact of US political volatility, rising market concentration in US equities, emerging opportunities in undervalued regions like Asia, and the behavioural pitfalls investors should avoid during periods of uncertainty.

US Political Volatility Driving Market Uncertainty

Recent geopolitical developments and policy swings under the Trump administration, including tariff changes and Truth Social announcements, are contributing to increased market instability.

The US Concentration Conundrum:

The report highlights a critical trend - two-thirds of global equities are now in the US, with just 10 mega-cap stocks making up over a third of the US index. This is the highest market concentration seen in 60 years, raising concerns about overexposure and systemic risk. Against this backdrop, the report underscores the importance of maintaining a disciplined approach to overall risk. If an investor’s risk appetite has not fundamentally changed, it is difficult to justify holding more of a concentrated market at higher valuations.

Shift Toward Diversification:

Despite the US remaining SJP’s largest equity position, the firm is currently underweight in US equities (15% below market weight in core portfolios) and sees more attractive opportunities in Europe, Japan, and Emerging Markets.

Geopolitical Pressures Beyond the US:

Tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine continue to threaten global supply chains and drive oil prices.

Investor Sentiment Turns Cautiously Optimistic:

The latest US consumer sentiment data shows a slight uptick in economic confidence, the first in six months, suggesting a tentative shift in perception amid persistent volatility.

“In times of heightened market uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to stay focused on your long-term goals and ensure your portfolio remains resilient. At St. James’s Place, we don’t chase headlines - we ground our investment approach in fundamentals, diversification, and discipline” added Lai. “Valuations alone don’t tell the full story; something that looks attractively priced isn’t always a good investment. That’s why we tailor our asset allocation to each client’s objectives and risk tolerance, constantly reviewing global markets, macro trends, and valuation dynamics to make informed, forward-looking decisions.”

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place (SJP) is a leading financial advisory group, with offices across the UK, and internationally in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE. Through its dedicated network of financial advisers – the Partnership – the business provides a highly personal, face-to-face financial advice to individuals, businesses and trusts based on their personal needs and circumstances.

Founded in the UK in 1991, St. James’s Place was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and presently has nearly one million clients with funds of over £190 billion. Since its expansion into Asia in 2014, SJP has become one of Asia’s largest wealth management companies serving the local and expatriate communities.