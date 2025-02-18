Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a leading cultural and entertainment hub was further highlighted by Riyadh Season, which saw over 500,000 Visa cardholders from around the world visit the Kingdom’s capital in Q4 (October 1–December 31). Reflecting on this growth, Visa has released the latest insights from its Travel Pulse study, powered by VisaNet data. This special edition, titled “Eventful Travels,” examines Riyadh Season’s impact on inbound tourism and the local economy, revealing a 47.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in international visitors and substantial growth in spending.

“Riyadh Season is more than just entertainment – it is a catalyst for economic growth, and a key component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tourism goals,” said Ali Bailoun, Regional General Manager for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman at Visa. “Visa’s latest insights underscore Riyadh Season’s pivotal role in accelerating Saudi Arabia’s transition into a world-class tourism and entertainment hub, reinforcing the Kingdom’s drive to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030. By harnessing the power of data and digital payments, Visa continues to support the Kingdom’s economic diversification agenda, ensuring that Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of global tourism, commerce, and digital innovation.”

Key Findings from VisaNet Data:

Growing Visitor Footfall: Riyadh saw over 500,000 Visa cardholders from around the world in Q4 2024, marking an impressive 47.6% YoY increase. Of these, 20,000 visitors (5.1%) attended Riyadh Season events.

Riyadh saw over 500,000 Visa cardholders from around the world in Q4 2024, marking an impressive 47.6% YoY increase. Of these, 20,000 visitors (5.1%) attended Riyadh Season events. Impactful Events: Key cultural events such as the Amr Diab Concert (+28% impact[1] on visitor growth), the Ana Arabia and Harry Potter Experience (+27%), and Rabeh Saqer Night (+18%) contributed to the surge in visitors. Major sporting spectacles, including WWE (+26%) and the WTA Finals (+10%), also played a significant role in attracting tourists to Riyadh. Additionally, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)’s Conference of Parties (COP16) further boosted visitor numbers and spending in the city.

Key cultural events such as the (+28% impact[1] on visitor growth), the (+27%), and (+18%) contributed to the surge in visitors. Major sporting spectacles, including (+26%) and the (+10%), also played a significant role in attracting tourists to Riyadh. Additionally, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)’s Conference of Parties further boosted visitor numbers and spending in the city. Global Traveler Trends : Riyadh welcomed Visa cardholders from 195 countries during Q4 2024. The highest share of visitors and spending came from Kuwait (83% YoY increase in visitors), Qatar (43%) and UAE (29%), followed by the UK (42%) and USA (30%). Mainland China emerged as the fastest-growing visitor market, with a 111% increase YoY. Asia Pacific nations (excluding China) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) saw significant spending growth—220% and 170%, respectively—despite lower visitor numbers.

Riyadh welcomed Visa cardholders from 195 countries during Q4 2024. The highest share of visitors and spending came from Kuwait (83% YoY increase in visitors), Qatar (43%) and UAE (29%), followed by the UK (42%) and USA (30%). Mainland China emerged as the fastest-growing visitor market, with a 111% increase YoY. Asia Pacific nations (excluding China) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) saw significant spending growth—220% and 170%, respectively—despite lower visitor numbers. Top Spending by Category: Spending soared across key sectors, with Food & Dining seeing over 25% YoY increase in spend, followed by Shopping and Retail, which grew by over 23% YoY. Additionally, 1 in 2 Visa cardholders dined at restaurants or quick-service establishments, with an average ticket size of $22.

Visa is committed to supporting tourism authorities in Saudi Arabia and wider GCC with data-driven insights and innovative payment solutions that enhance their offerings for visitors. Visa’s high-frequency data analytics also help financial institutions and businesses in the Kingdom understand shifting consumer trends to tailored engagement strategies that foster brand loyalty and enable seamless and secure transactions for Saudis when traveling worldwide. With a suite of travel benefits and secure payment options, Visa cardholders in Saudi Arabia can explore with confidence, making every journey more convenient and rewarding.

Travel Pulse has been prepared using transaction data from Visa cards issued globally. This report leverages VisaNet data and analytics to analyze inbound travel trends in Saudi Arabia and impact on the local economy.

-Ends-

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

[1] Net Growth: Impact of the events obtained after deducting the Organic Growth Rate. The Organic Growth Rate is the YoY growth rate excluding previous year’s Riyadh Season’s influence.