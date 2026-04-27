Dubai, UAE – Consumer demand in the UAE’s automotive market is increasingly shifting towards electric and hybrid vehicles, as rising fuel costs, driven by recent geopolitical developments, reshape purchasing priorities.

Recent data highlights a clear and immediate surge in EV interest, with engagement increasing by 24% in the first week of April, which surpasses the 5% growth in gasoline and diesel segments by a considerable margin. This sustained uplift signals more than short-term curiosity, pointing instead to a structural shift in how buyers are evaluating vehicle ownership.

This change is not happening in isolation. While demand continues to grow across all price segments, buyer behaviour is becoming more cost-conscious, with a stronger focus on long-term savings and efficiency rather than just upfront price.

The EV segment is seeing increased traction across a mix of global and emerging brands, including Tesla, Xiaomi and BYD, reflecting a broader diversification of consumer interest. This shift signals that buyers are becoming more open to newer entrants and alternative technologies, prioritising efficiency, innovation and total cost of ownership over traditional brand loyalty.

At the same time, hybrid vehicles are maintaining strong appeal with +8% growth, particularly among buyers seeking a transitional option that balances fuel efficiency with practicality, indicating that while adoption of fully electric vehicles is accelerating, a significant segment of the market continues to favour flexible, lower-risk alternatives as they adjust to changing cost dynamics.

Further data suggests that this shift towards efficiency is influencing behaviour across the funnel. Buyers are spending more time evaluating options, with increased engagement in actions such as saving searches and comparing listings, indicating a more deliberate, research-driven approach to purchasing.

In parallel, demand is broad-based across price segments, with higher-value cars showing strong recovery of up to 23%. However, within traditionally strong categories such as Japanese vehicles, interest is increasingly concentrated in more affordable brackets, with pageviews for vehicles under AED 100k rising by 4%. This reinforces a wider shift towards value-conscious decision-making.

Brand preference dynamics are evolving. Japanese and Chinese brands have gained ground in recent weeks, outperforming German brands in terms of engagement by the end of March, further highlighting a shift towards value-oriented and cost-efficient options.

“Rising fuel costs are accelerating a shift that was already underway,” said Haider Khan, CEO of dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA. “What we’re seeing now is a more decisive move from consumers towards vehicles that offer long-term efficiency and cost control. Electric and hybrid models are no longer niche considerations, they are becoming central to how buyers evaluate value in today’s market.”

Together, these trends point to a fundamental recalibration in the UAE automotive market. As fuel costs remain volatile, consumers are moving beyond traditional purchase drivers and placing greater emphasis on efficiency, total cost of ownership, and long-term value.

This positions electric and hybrid vehicles not just as alternatives, but as increasingly central to the next phase of market demand.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.