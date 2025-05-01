Nearly half of inbound travelers to Saudi Arabia came from GCC countries with the UAE leading in spend and footfall

Ali Bailoun: “Beyond their religious significance Makkah and Madinah are also engines of economic growth”

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Holy Cities emerged as Ramadan’s top economic performers, according to Visa’s Travel Pulse Q1 2025, which reveals a 162% surge in visitor spend on Visa cards in Makkah during the Holy Month. The report highlights the growing role of religious tourism in supporting the Kingdom’s non-oil economy, a key pillar of The Kingdom Vision 2030.

From February 28 to March 30, Makkah and Madinah significantly outpaced Riyadh and Jeddah, reflecting the Holy Cities’ draw of religious travel during Ramadan. In Makkah alone, average spend per visitor climbed to $449, up from $356 during the rest of the year. Madinah followed with a 64% increase in visitor spend.

“Beyond their religious significance Makkah and Madinah are also engines of economic growth,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional GM for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. “Our Travel Pulse data reveals that religious tourism is driving economic activity in Saudi Arabia and provides local businesses with unique insights into shopping behaviors and visitor profiles during the Holy Month.”

GCC and Global Tourists Visit Saudi Arabia

48% of all Ramadan visitors came from the GCC, with the UAE leading the charge:

UAE: 51% rise in visitors, 95% increase in spend

Qatar: 12% rise in visitors, 26% increase in spend

Growth also came from other regions:

Kazakhstan (64%), South Africa (56%), and Egypt (19%) posted the highest increases in traveler numbers.

Spending Patterns Reflect Ramadan’s Rhythm

Dining (27%), retail (25%) and fashion (10%) were the top spend categories.

Activity peaked after Iftar, with most visitors heading to malls and restaurants.

The second half of Ramadan saw higher transaction volumes, leading into Eid.

Bailoun added: “For merchants in Saudi Arabia, there’s a real opportunity to reimagine how they engage with religious travelers. By extending hours during peak post-iftar times, embracing digital payments, and curating offerings that resonate with GCC and emerging market visitors, they can help turn their journey into a seamless experience—while contributing to the Kingdom’s digital commerce agenda.”

