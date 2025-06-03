AED 54.4 billion in total sales value in May 2025, up 39.08% YoY

17,475 transactions recorded, up 6.5% YoY and 15.3% MoM

Off-plan accounted for 60.2% of volume; steady absorption observed in completed prime zones

Dubai’s population reached 3.95 million, reinforcing demand fundamentals

Dubai: Dubai’s residential market demonstrated resilient capital performance in May 2025, recording AED 54.4 billion in transactions; a 39.08% increase year-on-year. A total of 17,475 transactions were registered, reflecting both depth and consistency across off-plan and ready segments. This activity was underpinned by structured developer launches, accessible mortgage rates, and sustained inflows of foreign capital.

Off-plan sales represented 60.2% of total market volume, driven by investor confidence in phased masterplans, payment flexibility, and community-led offerings. The secondary market accounted for 39.8% of transactions, led by end-user activity in villa-led zones and branded residential stock. Pricing remained broadly stable across key family-oriented districts, including Dubai Hills Estate, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, stated: "The data reflects a market moving in sync with structural demand. Developers are not chasing volume; they’re curating value. Buyer decisions are increasingly grounded in long-term asset performance, product integrity, and urban positioning. That alignment is what continues to set Dubai apart.”

Jumeirah Village Circle led transactional volume with 1,800 deals at an average price point of AED 1.07 million, highlighting the sustained appetite for mid-market livability. Meanwhile, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai continued to anchor high-value activity, with average sales exceeding AED 5 million across branded and waterfront stock.

Favourable financing conditions remained a key pillar of buyer activity, with sub-4% fixed mortgage offerings available across major lenders. Currency movements further supported international transactions, with buyers from Europe, India, and Russia capitalising on improved AED affordability amid FX fluctuations.

Dubai’s population reached approximately 3.95 million in May, reinforcing leasing and ownership demand across both villa and apartment segments. High-absorption areas included Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Islands, where average villa rentals exceeded AED 1.2 million. Branded apartments in Business Bay and Dubai Creek Harbour maintained strong yield performance and stable occupancy.

“We’re seeing strong absorption in thoughtfully released inventory, with developers pacing launches in line with population growth, financing cycles, and real end-user priorities “added Syed.

As Q2 progresses, Dubai’s residential market continues to show consistency in transaction volume and pricing across both off-plan and completed inventory. Developer activity remains disciplined, with launches paced to match buyer demand and capital absorption. Supported by financing stability and population growth, the market outlook remains steady across key segments.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties, headquartered in Dubai, is a beacon of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. With a team of over 140 dedicated realtors, we are committed to reshaping the financial landscape with a forward-thinking, human-centric approach.



Our mission revolves around assisting value-driven investors, individuals, and businesses in achieving financial success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and market expertise. We understand that every client is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.



As a dynamic force in the real estate industry, we seamlessly blend innovation and expertise to deliver exceptional results. We harness the power of real-time, data-driven insights while maintaining a deep understanding of the ever-evolving financial landscape in the UAE.



Springfield Properties earned the trust of our clients through unmatched market insight and a commitment to excellence. Since our establishment in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.



- Facebook: Springfield Properties | Dubai | Facebook

- Twitter: Springfield Properties | Dubai | Facebook

- LinkedIn: Springfield Properties | LinkedIn

- YouTube: Springfield Properties - YouTube