Dubai, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market is set to carry its 2025 momentum into 2026, with steady growth expected across both off-plan and ready homes as buyer demand remains strong and available supply – particularly along the coast – becomes increasingly limited, according to Metropolitan Premium Properties.

Off-plan sales are expected to rise by 15–20% in 2026 compared with 2025, supported by RAK’s growing appeal as a lifestyle and investment destination and continued investment in infrastructure, tourism and hospitality. At the same time, the market is showing clear signs of maturing, with buyers placing greater emphasis on quality, location and long-term value.

“Ras Al Khaimah is moving into a more balanced and sustainable phase of growth,” said Maxim Novikov, Head of the RAK branch at Metropolitan Premium Properties. “While off-plan demand remains healthy, especially for branded and lifestyle-led developments, buyers in 2026 are becoming more selective. Limited supply in prime areas is supporting prices across both new and ready properties and we’re seeing increasing competition for high-quality assets in established communities.”

While Al Marjan Island dominated off-plan activity in 2024 and 2025, much of its inventory is now sold out. As a result, demand in 2026 is expected to shift toward new and emerging coastal zones, including the Marjan Beach area, following announcements of landmark hospitality projects such as the Hard Rock Hotel. Raha Island within Mina is also emerging as a key growth area, supported by the planned launch of Armani-branded villas alongside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, ENTA as well as a number of boutique waterfront projects.

As new launches become more selective, the knock-on effect is being felt in the secondary market, where demand for ready and near-completion homes is rising steadily. In 2025, prices for completed properties in communities such as Al Marjan Island, Mina and Al Hamra Village increased at the same pace as, or faster than, off-plan units, particularly for villas, townhouses and waterfront residences. This trend is expected to continue in 2026, with average prices forecast to rise by at least 20%, driven by strong end-user demand and a constrained supply of premium stock.

Developers have continued to adjust pricing strategies to sustain demand. While off-plan prices recorded steady increases in 2025, sales were supported by flexible payment plans, including lower upfront payments, extended instalment schedules and post-handover plans. This approach is expected to remain a key feature in 2026, particularly as prices trend higher and international buyers prioritise entry affordability over headline discounts. GCC buyers, by contrast, are more lifestyle-driven, with growing interest in beachfront homes for personal use and holiday living.

With fewer off-plan options available in prime coastal locations, resale market transactions are expected to increase, particularly for waterfront apartments. Buyers seeking immediate occupancy, rental income or exposure to established resort communities are increasingly turning to the secondary market as an alternative to new launches.

Rental fundamentals are also strengthening. Yields currently averaging around 7–8%, especially for villas, townhouses and waterfront homes, are expected to edge higher in 2026 as demand for ready properties outpaces supply. This is being reinforced by RAK’s expanding tourism sector and the rapid growth of short-term rentals.

With annual visitor numbers projected to approach five million, an estimated 60–70% of residential units on Al Marjan Island and 30–40% in Mina are expected to be used for short-term rental purposes. This shift is supporting stronger pricing, improved liquidity and sustained investor interest in both newly delivered and resale properties.

“The combination of tourism growth, globally recognised hospitality brands and limited new beachfront supply is reshaping the market,” Novikov added. “In 2026, we expect both off-plan and secondary segments to perform well, but the real differentiators will be location, branding and long-term fundamentals rather than sheer volume of new launches.”

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com