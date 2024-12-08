The market maintained a significant uptrend with more than 14,479 transactions, highlighting a 19% increase compared to November 2023, alongside values touching AED 43 billion, a 1.6% increase from the same time last year.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, has announced market performance highlights for November 2024, offering valuable insights into the real estate landscape.

According to Property Finder’s proprietary data, 14,479 transactions were recorded, leading to a 19% increase compared to November 2023. The value of these transactions increased by 1.6%, totalling to AED 43 billion.

Sales property type Preferences in November 2024 Tenants' property type Preferences November 2024

Key data highlights:

Rental Trends:

Preferred No. of bedrooms for renting Apartments in November Preferred No. of bedrooms for renting Villas/Townhouses in November

Roughly 65% of tenants looking for apartments preferred furnished properties, while 34% turned to unfurnished options.

Tenants who sought villas/townhouses showed a difference in preference, with around 51% searching for unfurnished units and 48% going for furnished properties.

When searching for apartments, 35% of tenants were looking for one bedroom units, while 31% expressed a preference for two-bedroom apartments and 24% for studios.

40% of tenants looked for three-bedroom villas and 38% searched for four-bedroom or larger options.

Top areas searched to rent apartments included Jumeirah Village Circle,Dubai Marina,Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Deira.

Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Damac Hills 2, Al Barsha and Umm Suqeim were popular among those looking to rent villas/townhouses.

Ownership Insights:

33% of people who seek to own or invest in properties are searching for one-bedroom units, with 35% showing an inclination for two bedroom apartments and 15% for studios.

Seekers for villas/townhouses included 37% searching for three bedroom units and 50% for four bedroom or larger options.

Popular areas for apartment ownership were Dubai Marina,,Jumeirah Village Circle,Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Hills Estate,, Palm Jumeirah,Al Furjan, Dubai Land and Mohammed Bin Rashid City were the most desired areas to own villas/townhouses.

Off plan vs Existing Market:

The Total Number of Sales Transactions The Total Value of The Sales Transactions

The off-plan market kept supporting the Dubai real estate market in November 2024, the off-plan property transactions witnessed a YoY increase of approximately 46% in volume, with around 8,548 transactions.

The value of these transactions experienced a notable increase of around 30% YoY, reaching around AED 18.2 billion, compared to AED 14 billion in November 2023.

The ready market recorded 5,931 witnessed a decline of 6% in terms of volume. In terms of value, the ready market recorded transactions worth around AED 24.8 billion and decreased by 12.22% compared to November 2023 which accounted for 28.3 billion.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “As we close out an exceptional year in 2024, we’re thrilled to be part of a sector poised for significant growth in 2025. At our recent Property Finder Awards, we witnessed a remarkable shift in our industry, with professionals leading the charge in enhancing trust and transparency across the region. Notably, we’re seeing a surge in female and Gen Z investors, expanding our audience and creating new opportunities for real estate success in the year ahead. Our commitment to ‘A Home for Every Life’ drives us forward as we continue empowering property seekers with the tools they need to navigate an evolving market—especially as we look ahead to the launch of exciting new projects in 2025.”

All the latest information for top listings and communities are available on Data Guru by Property Finder that can be accessed at https://www.propertyfinder.ae/ or on the Property Finder app, available for download on Google Play and Apple Store.

