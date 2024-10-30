Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, and CX Network, an online community dedicated to building the intelligent enterprise, released the report: Three ways to drive contact center efficiency in the age of AI. The study highlights three methods contact center leaders in the Middle East region can adopt to enhance the efficiency of their modern communications hub.

As businesses strive to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, several key trends have emerged, reshaping the role of CX practitioners. AI-powered technologies for operations are among the leading trends, followed by automation, data and analytics, digital CX, and employee experience.

As such, the three methods that contact center leaders in the Middle East region can adopt to enhance the efficiency of their modern communications hub include, leveraging generative AI and other cutting-edge technologies, adopting channel-less omnichannel support, and unlocking the power of people.

Generative AI has rapidly become an integral part of the customer service function, augmenting agent workflows, automating repetitive tasks, and providing agents with actionable recommendations. This is crucial for improving leading KPIs such as response rates, upsell/cross-sell rates, net promoter score (NPS), and customer satisfaction (CSAT).

In addition, as per the report, only 10% of respondents in the EMEA region have a fully implemented omnichannel model; a majority 41% operate a multi-channel model with fragmented connections between channels. However, some organizations are advancing by introducing channel-less communication hubs that provide customers with their preferred channels while allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate new channels as they gain importance.

The report also emphasizes that while AI will not replace humans, those who effectively utilize AI will surpass those who do not. Advanced CX technology automates repetitive tasks and empowers agents with knowledge to resolve customer issues more effectively. This leads to improved customer experiences and higher agent satisfaction.

“Businesses are transforming, and they are all speaking the same language of automation and AI, which when implemented correctly, helps improve the experience for both the customer and agents,” says Mazen Khalaf in the report, regional customer care manager for UAE-based lifestyle group, Majid Al Futtaim. “Generative AI is transforming contact centers across the Middle East as companies use it for sentiment analysis, call transcriptions and knowledge base management. Integrating the knowledge base with other tools and channels helps the agent to increase their efficiency and productivity, while answering the customer appropriately. Generative AI is also being used to score agents and monitor their performance, while also informing the agent on the customer’s sentiment and mood.”

As contact centers in the Middle East evolve towards greater efficiency through the different methods, organizations can significantly improve their operational effectiveness while enhancing customer satisfaction.