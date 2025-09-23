Abu Dhabi, UAE - G42, the Abu Dhabi - based global technology group, today launched the second edition of its landmark report on artificial intelligence and sport.

The Future of Sport and AI, developed in partnership with The Future Laboratory - a London based strategic foresight consultancy - is based on newly commissioned research exploring how AI is being applied across global sport. Building on the success of its 2024 edition, the report is designed to serve as an annual benchmark for tracking and anticipating the evolution of AI adoption, innovation and impact in the sport sector worldwide. As part of this year’s research, a global survey of senior sports executives revealed strong optimism, with 88 percent expressing confidence in AI adoption and 85 percent confident in its practical use.

This edition brings two main themes into focus. First, AI is becoming a democratizing force in sport, empowering mid-tier clubs and grassroots athletes with insights that were once exclusive to elite teams. This shift is opening new talent pathways and increasing competitiveness across the board.

Second, the report points to a strategy gap that continues to hold sport back. While many leaders see AI adoption as critical to future success, a large number admit to lacking a clear roadmap. Resistance to change remains a major barrier, and without proper planning, too many pilots risk stagnation, with data showing up to 95 percent of AI projects fail to scale.

By working with world-class teams like Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and UAE Team Emirates-XRG, G42 is utilizing AI for good to improve performance, strategy and fan engagement. These partnerships act as testing grounds, generating insights and tools that can be shared across the wider sports world.

As the report outlines, AI is transforming sport across five pillars: strategy and tactics, talent, fan engagement, health and performance, and design. Examples range from real-time tactical agents and immersive VR training to AI-powered fan commentary, new insights into female athlete physiology and the development of low-carbon sportswear.

“At G42, we see sport as a powerful proving ground for how AI can unlock new possibilities. From training to fan engagement, AI is transforming every dimension of the game - making it more inclusive, more inspiring, and more accessible. The insights generated through our collaborations prove that AI is no longer a distant possibility; it is a force for good that G42 is already deploying to reimagine the future of sport and beyond,” Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of G42 said.

The full report can be viewed and downloaded here

The report features contributions from leading experts including Michael Taylor (Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team), Sarah Bailey (Tennessee Titans), Dr Chris Brady (Sportsology), Helene Guillaume Pabis (Wild.AI), Sotiris Salamouris (Olympic Broadcasting Services), Kevin Poulton (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jonathan Nelson (Populous Architects), Dr Thomas Mroz (Cleveland Clinic), Aadeel Akhtar (PSYONIC), Alex Kipman (Analog AI), Ramy Elnagar (White Mirror), and Alex Brunori (G42).

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

To know more visit www.g42.ai

About The Future Laboratory

The Future Laboratory is the world’s most renowned futures consultancy. We help global brands, agencies and organizations anticipate change and turn future insights into profitable opportunities. With a unique blend of trend forecasting, consumer insight and strategic foresight, powered by our trends intelligence and consumer foresight platform LS:N Global, we equip businesses with the tools to navigate uncertainty and stay ahead.

With a track record of collaboration spanning 1,000+ businesses across 50 countries, our strategic foresight specialists draw on expertise from over 20 sectors, delivering insights that are not only best-in-category but also best-in-planet.

For more information visit: www.thefuturelaboratory.com

