Network satisfaction for 5G FWA is on par with fiber. Households in KSA using FWA indicate that it outperforms wired solutions in flexibility, customization and ease of installation

ConsumerLab Report on 5G FWA provides service providers in KSA with value-based, performance-based and customization-based positioning strategies for capturing 5G FWA growth

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today published its latest ConsumerLab Report, revealing the survey results of consumers’ perceptions of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

First of its kind globally, covering 19 countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and representing 370 million households, where 1.2 billion individuals live, the Ericsson ConsumerLab study findings offer a diverse and comprehensive understanding of the evolving consumer choices and perceptions related to FWA as a connectivity option.

The report provides service providers with the tools they need to capture 5G FWA growth and recommends value-based, performance-based and customization-based positioning strategies to capture different household segments and drive FWA adoption effectively.

In KSA, the survey included 1,000 household representatives, comprising 200 active FWA users, and represented a total population of 24 million residents in the surveyed households.

The findings from KSA reveal a shift in trend: 5G FWA is becoming the primary choice for connectivity to homes., with 4 in 5 households opting for FWA as a full replacement for previous connectivity used.

Additionally, 4 in 10 households believe that wired capabilities are superior to wireless, especially in terms of speed and reliability. The main driver for choosing FWA is to get higher speed, while the main barrier is the perception that wired offers greater consistency and stability.

The study also shows that households expressed higher satisfaction using 5G FWA than fiber in terms of service experience (delivery time, contract conditions, equipment quality and cost level), and satisfaction is on par with fiber for network performances (speed, indoor coverage, security and capacity).

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “The new Ericsson ConsumerLab Report underscores the role of Fixed Wireless Access as it enables consumers to enjoy better and more reliable connectivity. The satisfaction levels expressed by households in Saudi Arabia and their commitment to Fixed Wireless Access as well as the enhanced capabilities that it brings, support the view that Fixed Wireless Access is a booster for enhanced connectivity. Capitalizing on the network scale and innovation of 5G, Fixed Wireless Access is able to connect homes, enterprises, and communities, advancing economic growth and empowerment in the digital age. Our commitment is to work closely with our partners in the Kingdom to ensure that consumers continue to benefit from the enormous opportunities of technological advancements in telecom in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 .’’

Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab says: "The KSA report explores the high potential growth of the FWA market given that 2 in 3 households have stated their interest in 5G FWA, higher than the global average and highlights that even beyond the US, households choosing 5G FWA are abandoning their previous home broadband connections. "

Download the Ericsson ConsumerLab report: Capturing the 5G FWA opportunity – A household view Ericsson Fixed Wireless Access

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com