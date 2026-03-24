Dhruva, A Ryan Affiliate, said the Ministerial Decision introduces a tiered credit of 15–50%, with mandatory pre-approval embedded in a structured incentive framework for innovation-led businesses, but only for those prepared to invest in eligibility analysis, workforce planning and the documentation the regime demands.

DUBAI, UAE: The UAE Ministry of Finance has issued Ministerial Decision No. 24 of 2026, setting out the detailed implementation rules for the country’s first-ever Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit regime under the Corporate Tax framework. Effective for Tax Periods commencing on or after 1 January 2026, the decision establishes a progressive, tiered credit structure with rates of 15%, 35% and 50%, linked to both the level of qualifying R&D expenditure and the number of R&D staff employed. The maximum qualifying expenditure is capped at AED 5 million per entity or Tax Group per year.

“The R&D Tax Credit is a landmark development, but it is not a simple year-end adjustment. The dual-threshold design means this is as much a workforce planning exercise as a tax planning one. Businesses need to understand that pre-approval from the Council is mandatory before any credit can be claimed - this is a precondition, not an administrative formality. Companies that begin mapping their R&D activities against the Frascati Manual criteria, quantifying qualifying expenditure and building their documentation framework now will be in the strongest position when it comes time to file,” said Nimish Goel, Leader Middle East, Dhruva, Ryan LLC Affiliate.

The move represents one of the clearest signals yet that the UAE intends its tax framework to actively incentivise innovation, influence capital allocation and support the country’s long-term economic diversification going well beyond revenue collection and international alignment. For businesses operating in manufacturing, technology, engineering, healthcare, food and beverage, agriculture, and other innovation-led sectors, the key consideration is whether internal systems are equipped to capture the benefit.

The credit operates on a dual-threshold basis that is unlike most international R&D incentive regimes. To access each tier, a business must satisfy both a minimum qualifying expenditure level and a minimum average R&D headcount. The first AED 1 million of qualifying spend attracts a 15% credit, requiring at least two R&D staff. The portion between AED 1 to 2 million qualifies at 35%, requiring at least six staff. Spend between AED 2 to 5 million qualifies at 50%, requiring at least fourteen staff. If the headcount threshold is not met, the credit rate drops to the highest tier where both conditions are satisfied, creating material cliff-edge effects that make workforce planning an integral part of tax planning for the first time in the UAE.

Qualifying R&D activities must meet five criteria drawn from the OECD Frascati Manual; they must be novel, creative, uncertain in outcome, systematic, and transferable or reproducible. Activities in social sciences, humanities and the arts are excluded, and only R&D conducted within the UAE qualifies. Qualifying expenditure falls into three categories: staff costs (which receive a 30% overhead uplift), consumable costs, and subcontracting fees paid to UAE-based contractors. Intra-group transactions are consistently excluded from qualifying expenditure, a design choice that will require groups with centralised R&D functions to review their cost allocation and transfer pricing arrangements carefully.

The decision also introduces a mandatory pre-approval process administered by the Council, ongoing compliance reporting obligations, and a seven-year record-keeping requirement for technical documentation covering R&D objectives, methodologies, experiments and findings. These requirements signal that the UAE authorities expect robust, contemporaneous evidence of qualifying activities, not retrospective assembly at the time of filing.

Commenting on the development, Justin Arnesen, Principal, Practice Leader, Europe & Asia Pacific Innovation Funding, Ryan, said, “Ryan’s global experience in R&D tax credits shows that the difference between a policy announcement and a commercial outcome lies in the rigour of eligibility analysis, documentation and claims management. We have helped UK businesses receive over AED 2.5 billion in innovation funding through R&D Tax credits. These outcomes were driven by disciplined processes, not just the existence of a credit. This initiative not only aligns with global best practices but also sends a clear signal to multinational organisations and emerging enterprises that the UAE is serious about fostering a knowledge and innovation-based economy.”

Implications for Multinational Groups under Pillar Two

For multinational groups within the scope of the UAE’s Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT), the R&D Tax Credit adds an important layer to Effective Tax Rate (ETR) modelling. Because the credit is non-refundable, it is likely to be treated as a reduction of covered taxes under the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules rather than as a Qualified Refundable Tax Credit, a distinction that can lower the jurisdictional ETR rather than improve it. For groups operating at or near the 15% minimum rate, this means the credit could paradoxically increase Top-up Tax exposure even as it reduces Corporate Tax liability.

However, the decision provides a mechanism for unutilised credits to offset top-up tax directly through the Domestic Group structure, which partially mitigates this effect. Multinationals should model the net impact across both Corporate Tax and top-up tax before claiming, and factor in the five-year claw-back provision that applies if the entity’s status changes - including becoming a qualifying free zone person or redomiciling outside the UAE.

For businesses with cross-border operations, the commercial value of the R&D Tax Credit extends beyond the direct tax saving. The credit’s treatment in the group’s wider international tax profile, including its classification under tax treaties, its interaction with Pillar Two ETR calculations, and its impact on transfer pricing for cost contribution arrangements will require integrated advisory across multiple disciplines. Groups conducting joint R&D through cost contribution arrangements should note that only the arm’s length share of contributions attributable to UAE-based R&D qualifies, adding a transfer pricing dimension to credit planning. The Ministerial Decision applies to Tax Periods and Fiscal Years commencing on or after 1st January 2026.

“The UAE has built a thoughtful, well-structured framework with clear international lineage - the Frascati Manual criteria, the tiered incentive design, the Pillar Two integration. Early investment in activity mapping, expenditure tracking and documentation is likely to determine the extent to which businesses can access and sustain benefits under the regime,” concluded Nimish.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 77,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at https://ryan.com/ ryan.com and https://innovationfunding.com/.

About Dhruva

Dhruva Consultants LLP, A Ryan Affiliate, is the largest tax-exclusive advisory firm in the UAE, with a team of 130+ professionals and 10 partners across the GCC. Since 2017, Dhruva has been at the forefront of the region’s tax transformation, having played a pivotal role in the UAE’s VAT implementation and the Corporate Tax rollout. The firm advises leading business groups, sovereign entities and multinational enterprises across sectors including real estate, energy, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing and technology, with capabilities spanning VAT, Corporate Tax, Transfer Pricing, international taxation, R&D tax credits and tax technology. With Ryan holding a majority stake, Dhruva combines deep regional expertise with global scale to deliver integrated tax solutions across the Middle East and beyond. More information is available at https://dhruvaconsultants.com/.