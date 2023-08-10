Dubai, UAE: Dubai's real estate market is poised for continued growth as the emirate celebrates a resurgent first half of 2023, with a substantial influx of 8.55 million international overnight visitors[1]. This milestone not only propels Dubai beyond pre-pandemic tourism levels but also underscores its rapid recovery as the fastest-growing global destination. With a boastful 20% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in visitation, Dubai's tourism success translates into a promising outlook for the real estate sector according to ZāZEN Properties, the leading sustainable property developer in the country.

The surge in international tourists reflects the emirate's allure and robust appeal, positioning it as the top global destination for the second consecutive year according to Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2023[2]. This accolade marks only the second instance in history where a city has secured the coveted award two years in a row and is telling of the general outlook of what Dubai has to offer as a destination.

As Dubai thrives as a leading global destination, its real estate market is positioned to flourish. The emirate's rising tourism figures demonstrate the city's continued growth and its ability to attract a diverse array of visitors. This influx of tourists, captivated by Dubai's exceptional offerings, contributes to the growing demand for affordable properties. As Dubai continues to lead the charge in sustainable practices, supported by initiatives such as the D33 and UAE Net Zero 2050, as well as its preparations for hosting COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference, the city's real estate sector is primed to benefit from increased interest and investment.

Amid Dubai's tourism resurgence, ZāZEN Properties, a pioneer in sustainable property development in the UAE, anticipates the continued growth of the real estate market. The confluence of Dubai's incentives, visionary leadership, and sustainable practices ensures a promising future for both residents and investors seeking to become part of the emirate's thriving landscape.

In Q2, the delivery of 7,300 units in Dubai raised the total residential stock to 700,000 units. Looking ahead, an additional 21,000 units are poised for handover in the latter half of the year with developers reporting mass absorption of recently launched projects in the emirate; Dubai Pulse data revealed a significant uptick in off-plan residential sales a 30% rise in volume during Q2 when compared to the previous year.

Madhav Dhar, COO & founding member of ZāZEN Properties emphasizes the UAE's accelerated pace of growth compared to global counterparts, underscoring the diverse population's role, tourism, and creative incentives in propelling the nation's unique economy. He commented: "Dubai's real estate landscape is constantly evolving, driven by enticing incentives that attract individuals from around the world. While the increase in supply might suggest a potential challenge, Dubai's status as a thriving global hub continues to draw interest and demand. The innovative measures introduced, coupled with the city's inherent appeal for tourism and tax benefits, contribute to a positive outlook for the market. As we anticipate a rising supply, we are confident that Dubai's global standing and infrastructure will stimulate an eventual surge in demand. This dynamic equilibrium showcases Dubai's resilience and underlines its position as an exceptionally attractive destination for real estate investment, even in the face of evolving market dynamics.”

Even with the increase in residential supply, the outlook is positive because of Dubai’s ability to attract new investors to the region. As Dubai's popularity continues to soar, its real estate market remains poised for remarkable growth, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking a blend of luxury, sustainability, and innovation within the heart of a global hub that continues to captivate the world.

About Madhav Dhar:



Madhav Dhar is a data-driven business management professional who has led a versatile and high-achieving career that spans fifteen-plus years across several industries. Highly knowledgeable about managing and executing business operations, as well as marketing strategies to positively contribute to bottom-line growth, Madhav co-founded ZāZEN Properties to create healthier living environments by developing high-quality sustainable real estate projects in Dubai. He has since spearheaded the launch of two successful sustainable residential projects (ZāZEN One and ZāZEN Gardens), with his efforts garnering him recognition in Construction Week’s Power 100 as one of the top 100 most influential faces and top 25 developers of Middle East construction in 2023.

About ZāZEN Properties:

Launched in 2018, ZāZEN Properties is building unique sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, catering to the mid-market segment consumer and providing a ‘community within a building.’

ZāZEN Properties’ flagship development, ZāZEN One, located in JVT, was delivered in January 2022 and has been repeatedly nominated for its design and sustainability efforts, recently receiving the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year Award at the 2022 Sustainability Innovation Awards and the Best Residential Development Award at the International Property Awards 2022 held in the UK. As a result, units at ZāZEN One sold out within 6 months with residents occupying and enjoying the vast number of amenities.

ZāZEN Properties continues to push the boundaries between design, sustainability, affordability, and community living, with the ultimate goal of helping people in Dubai live better. Construction for the sustainable developer’s newest project is underway; off-plan sales for ZāZEN Gardens are nearly complete and a show unit and sales centre are available for viewing at the project site.

