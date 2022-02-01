In the store, UAE fans can experience the LEGO Group’s new ‘Retailtainment’ concept that blends physical and digital immersive play experiences

Dubai, UAE : The LEGO Group is expanding its retailtainment concept with the opening of a new LEGO® Certified Store that is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in The Dubai Mall. Located on the lower ground floor near the fountains, the new LEGO Certified Store opened its doors on 1 February and is the perfect destination for LEGO brick fans of all ages.

The concept includes multiple experiences that allow shoppers to immerse themselves in the world of the famous LEGO brick, as well as create personalised brick products including:

The first LEGO Minifigure Factory in the region, which allows visitors to design and create a unique LEGO® Minifigure – the perfect souvenir or gift for someone else.

LEGO Minifigure Factory in the region, which allows visitors to design and create a unique LEGO® Minifigure – the perfect souvenir or gift for someone else. With LEGO Expression, visitors can have fun with digital versions of LEGO Minifigures on big screens, who mimic their facial expressions.

The store was unveiled through a ribbon cutting ceremony on 1 February attended by Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, and Jeroen Beijer, General Manager of the LEGO Group, Middle East and Africa.

“This new LEGO Certified Store in the Dubai Mall offers a glimpse into the future of experiential retail,” said Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle. “Our focus is on innovation, digital transformation and personalisation as we collaborate with the LEGO Group to launch world-class brand encounters. In a city that is always advancing, we are proud to be introducing exclusive experiences for the first time and elevating shopping to create great moments for all of our customers and visitors of the UAE.”

Visitors to the store will be able to explore the city of Dubai with an exclusive LEGO® brick replica of the Burj Khalifa showcasing the LED light show, and magnifying glasses provide an opportunity to view different models in detail. In addition, there are plenty of hands-on play opportunities with Brick Specialist store associates on hand to help customers find the perfect set.

“We are very proud to open our latest LEGO store that will offer some unique experiences in one of the most prestigious malls on the globe.” said Jeroen Beijer, General Manager of the LEGO Group, Middle East and Africa. “In our LEGO stores we aim to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through offering creative LEGO play interactions and by delivering the ultimate LEGO shopping experience, where people of all ages can enjoy hours of fun and creativity. The new LEGO retail format we are rolling out was two years in the making and we cannot wait to expand further and to bring more smiles to even more faces across the region.”

Customers can find the latest retail platform at the LEGO Certified Store on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, or head to @legomiddleeast to find out more and play well.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Alexandra Richards – Memac Ogilvy

E: alexandra.richards@ogilvy.com

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”.

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com .

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022