Ras Al Khaimah : Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Katowice Special Economic Zone (Katowice SEZ), in an aim to stimulate trade and investment opportunities between both locations, creating synergies for cooperation and development for both economic zones.

The MoU was signed by Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO, Janusz Michałek, President of Katowice SEZ, and Monika Bryl, Deputy President of Katowice SEZ, in the presence of representatives from both organisations. The signing ceremony took place at the recently opened RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre.

The signing extends an invitation to Polish businesses to expand to the UAE market and explore the opportunities in the MENA region, as well as encourages the UAE business community to explore investment opportunities available in the Polish market.

"The UAE-Polish economic relations span for decades across numerous fields. With this agreement, we look forward to reinforce the bilateral trade exchange and boost investment tie-ups between both countries,” said Jallad. “Ras Al Khaimah offers a unique ecosystem for businesses across various sectors, enabling them to flourish and expand their activities in to the lucrative UAE, regional and global markets. With this valuable partnership, RAKEZ looks forward to welcoming Polish investors and is committed to providing all the support they require to join Ras Al Khaimah’s flourishing business community of over 40,000 companies.”

Commenting on the event, Dr Michałek said: “We are exceptionally pleased to sign the MoU with RAKEZ. The fact that the UAE and Poland’s two leading economic zones join forces makes us deeply convinced that this will create new business opportunities and will stimulate trade, contributing to the economic development of both of our countries. We are looking forward to mutual cooperation, exchange of knowledge and best practices which will surely strengthen the investment offer of both zones and will also lay the ground for new, exciting projects in the future.”

During the delegation’s visit, the members also met with officials Ultimate Armour Works, as well as toured Caresoft Global and MetalFab ME based in Al Hamra Industrial Zone of RAKEZ.

A number of Polish companies have set up base in Ras Al Khaimah. These companies enjoy the strategic location of the emirate, ease and cost-effectiveness of doing business, and access to bigger and newer markets. There are many synergies between the two locations, both enjoying strong manufacturing backgrounds, particularly in the automotive and growing BPO sectors.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Katowice Special Economic Zone (Katowice SEZ):

Katowice Special Economy Zone is the leader among Polish SEZs and was recognized as the best free zone in Europe in 2015 – 2017, 2019 and 2021 according to rankings of FDI Intelligence from the Financial Times. There are currently over 540 enterprises operating in the zone and the total level of investment reached around 10 billion euros, while creating over 90,000 jobs in the area. It is strategically located in the centre of Europe which makes it significantly attractive from logistics and infrastructural perspective.

Katowice SEZ offers its service for both global enterprises representing all range of industries (with the focus on automotive sector), as well as local SMEs planning to expand their businesses. It also supports its investors with property and facility consultancy as well as customized solutions related to work force, education and training needs throughout the entire process of investment.

To learn more please visit: www.ksse.com.pl

