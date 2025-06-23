Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In celebration of World Hydrography Day, Dubai Municipality organized an event titled “Enhancing Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability in Maritime Activities”, aimed at highlighting the importance of hydrographic surveying in supporting infrastructure. It also showcased the Municipality’s pioneering efforts in producing nautical charts and promoting sustainable use of marine resources in line with sustainable development goals.

Dubai Municipality is a member of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the event underscored its efforts in developing the hydrographic survey system, and its role in enhancing navigational safety and ensuring the sustainable use of marine environments. These efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Municipality’s objectives of leveraging innovation to help create the best urban planning systems, while pursuing leadership and global competitiveness in hydrographic services.

The Municipality also showcased its efforts in providing detailed data that supports marine survey services, including the production and updating of nautical charts in Dubai, enhancing maritime navigation safety, and protecting the environment. The event featured the latest programs, technologies, and best practices used in implementing marine projects, as well as supporting urban development plans for coastal areas and utilizing marine resources.

Furthermore, Dubai Municipality is actively working to align with the strategic plan of the International Hydrographic Organization by participating in international activities and initiatives focused on knowledge-sharing and the sustainable use of seas and oceans, and by increasing the use of hydrographic data for the benefit of society.

Dubai Municipality obtained membership in the International Hydrographic Organization in February 2023, becoming the first government entity in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East to receive this accreditation. This milestone has strengthened its position as a globally recognized hydrographic survey institution, particularly as the first government department in the country to offer world-class nautical charting services aimed at enhancing maritime safety in Dubai’s coastal waters.