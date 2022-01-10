Ras Al Khaimah : Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) ties up with RAKBANK to facilitate opening of bank accounts for RAKEZ clients through a digital kiosk within its one-stop shop service centre in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. The new kiosk allows clients to complete their application on the spot, without the need to visit a RAKBANK branch.

RAKBANK’s Quick Apply kiosk at the RAKEZ service centre aims to enhance the business environment and enables investors to carry out their businesses with ease. This kiosk is part of a long-term partnership between RAKEZ and RAKBANK, under which more kiosks are planned to be installed in different RAKEZ locations.

“SMEs are the backbone of any economy. Today, SMEs comprise majority of the RAKEZ landscape. To support this community, we are always looking out for opportunities to enhance and simplify their journey. Having this kiosk at our service centre enables clients to apply for their corporate bank accounts within their visit to RAKEZ,” said Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO. “This partnership with RAKBANK is just a start, and surely, together we will be exploring other areas of collaboration to fulfil our mutual aspiration to support investors in setting up and running their businesses within the Ras Al Khaimah ecosystem,” he added.

Commenting on the initiative, RAKBANK Business Banking Managing Director Dhiraj Kunwar reflected, “At RAKBANK, we believe in supporting SMEs and the newly installed Quick Apply kiosk at RAKEZ further reinforces our objectives of continuously offering a wide range of services and solutions that help small businesses reach their full potential, especially in our home emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Customer behavior has shifted towards the digital landscape in the last 2 years, and so our aim at this juncture is to play an integral role in continuing to service and cater to SMEs by providing them with the right digital solutions and products that would help them run their operations efficiently and sustainably without any disruptions.”

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its 27 branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

