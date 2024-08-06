Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Vivium, a Single-Family Office based in Dubai, has appointed Ruggero Ottogalli as the new CEO of its design division.

Ottogalli brings a wealth of experience in the design furniture industry, having held senior roles at prestigious global brands renowned for their commitment to craftmanship and design excellence.

"Ruggero's deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and proven successful track record make him the ideal leader to drive the growth and evolution of our design division," said Omar Salameh, CEO of Vivium. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and are confident that he will play a pivotal role in solidifying Vivium’s design portfolio."

Ottogalli's extensive experience will be key to Vivium's plans to introduce new international design brands, helping the company onboard world-class labels and expand its existing portfolio, which includes Cassina, Kettal, Rimadesio and Giorgetti.

As the executive responsible for overseeing Vivium’s design portfolio, Ottogalli's deep understanding of the global design market and relationships with renowned brands will be crucial to advancing Vivium’s vision. The design division is committed to delivering comprehensive solutions that set new standards of excellence for discerning clients. Under Ottogalli’s leadership, Vivium plans to enhance its offerings by combining timeless design with meticulous craftsmanship, while continuing to drive innovation in the region's design furniture industry.

" I am truly honored to join the Vivium team and lead the design division during this exciting phase of growth," said Ruggero Ottogalli. " Vivium's unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and craftsmanship resonates deeply with my passion for creating meticulous and timeless designs. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the Vivium team and our esteemed partners to introduce the world's premier design brands to the Middle East, offering our customers unparalleled service and unprecedented access to exclusive and immersive design experiences.”

Ottogalli's appointment is effective immediately. He will be based in Dubai, where Vivium is headquartered.

-Ends-

About Vivium:

Vivium is a Single-Family office founded by Elie Khouri to manage a curated portfolio of investments across all asset classes, with keen interest in Real Estate, Design, Ventures and Collectibles.

Headquartered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Vivium’s mission is to “invest in talent, ideas, and build enduring brands with a multigeneration outlook.”

The company’s distinctive philosophy, global network and diverse interests have shaped its portfolio of investments.

For more information, please visit: www.viviumholding.com