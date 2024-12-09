Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Vistage, a global leader in executive coaching and leadership development, is delighted to announce the appointment of Loay Elkhouly as Chair of its newly launched sixth group in the Middle East. With membership of over 45,000 leaders across 35 countries, Vistage continues to reinforce its dedication to nurturing executive excellence in the region through this strategic addition to its leadership.

Loay Elkhouly: Championing Leadership in the Middle East

With nearly 25 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, Loay Elkhouly is a seasoned leader recognised for his expertise in business transformation, market strategy, and leadership development. His illustrious career spans the Middle East, Africa, and emerging markets, where he has consistently delivered remarkable results in sales growth, brand positioning, and customer engagement.

Currently serving as General Manager, Middle East & Turkey of Twinings, Dubai. Loay brings a proven track record of driving success in highly competitive markets. His leadership is defined by a commitment to empowering talent, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of complex market dynamics.

Commenting on his new role, Loay Elkhouly said, “It’s a privilege to be part of Vistage and lead a dynamic group of executives. My passion lies in helping leaders realise their full potential through collaboration, innovation, and shared knowledge. Together, we will tackle challenges, uncover opportunities and create pathways for sustainable growth.”

In his capacity as Chair, Loay will work closely with Vistage members to provide personalised coaching, foster collaborative problem-solving, and inspire transformative growth. His strategic leadership style will undoubtedly empower the group’s executives to achieve unparalleled results.

Nathan Farrugia, Managing Director of Vistage UAE, expressed his enthusiasm about Loay’s appointment, saying, “Loay’s extensive experience in both global and regional markets, paired with his visionary leadership, makes him an exceptional choice for this role. His ability to guide and inspire leaders will be instrumental in helping our members navigate today’s complex business landscape and drive remarkable success.”

Empowering Leaders Through Mentorship and Global Networking

Vistage is renowned for delivering world-class executive coaching, mentorship, and leadership development programs. Through its expansive global network, senior leaders gain access to invaluable resources, cutting-edge strategies, and an exclusive community of peers committed to excellence. Studies consistently show that Vistage members outperform their competitors, underscoring the effectiveness of its tailored approach to leadership and business advancement.

CEOs and business owners are invited to elevate their leadership by joining this prestigious global network and benefit from unparalleled mentorship, and insights.

