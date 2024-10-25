Dubai– Leading real estate advisory and property consultants Cavendish Maxwell announces the appointment of Vidhi Shah MRICS as Partner and Head of Commercial Valuation.

With more than 15 years’ experience and a robust track record in property valuations and financial modelling across the UAE, Vidhi specialises in advising financial institutions, corporations and government entities on valuations for a diverse range of asset classes, including residential, commercial, industrial, retail and master-planned developments. Her extensive expertise also includes counselling on IPO, acquisitions and commercial lending.

Vidhi first joined Cavendish Maxwell as an Associate in 2017 and became an Associate Partner in 2019. In recent years she has worked with several multinational companies in the region, gaining extensive experience in the real estate sector, leading complex valuations and advisory projects.

A Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Counsellor, Assessor and Chair, Vidhi has guided graduates through the Assessment of Professional Competency (APC) process, ensuring excellence in the next generation of real estate professionals.

Nick Witty, Group Chief Executive Officer, Cavendish Maxwell, said: “Vidhi brings significant regional experience across all asset classes. Her strong technical capability coupled with her knowledge of the company has meant she has already hit the ground running, and her experience will undoubtedly be a great addition to our senior leadership team. As a prominent member of the RICS, she actively supports graduates in her role as an APC Counsellor, Assessor and Chair. We are excited about the positive impact Vidhi will have across the business.

Vidhi Shah, Partner and Head of Commercial Valuation, added: “I am incredibly excited to take up this new role at Cavendish Maxwell. As the region’s real estate sector continues to grow and diversify, I look forward to applying the insight, expertise and knowhow gained from my earlier Cavendish Maxwell days and more recent senior roles to help the company realise its business and growth strategy.”

About Cavendish Maxwell

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading real estate advisory and property consultant in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Kuwait City and Muscat. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers a full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.

