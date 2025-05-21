Doha, Qatar – Artemis Education, a growing private international schools’ group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Robert S. Jackson as the new Head of School for ACS International School Doha effective August 2025.

A seasoned leader with more than three decades of international experience, Dr. Jackson will guide ACS Doha’s vibrant community, with more than 900 students and 70 nationalities.

Students at ACS graduate with a full US High School Diploma, underpinned by accreditation from NEASC (New England Association of Schools and Colleges). The school utilizes an IB Continuum of education through the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP).

Dr. Jackson hails from Indiana, USA, and brings a distinguished record of academic leadership across Albania, Austria, Belarus, China, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and the United States. He most recently served as Superintendent at the American International School of Jeddah, where his initiatives elevated academic programs, strengthening community partnerships and growing student enrollment. Previously, he led schools in Tirana and Minsk, acted as Middle School Principal in Shenzhen, and coordinated IB instruction in Kyiv. His career began in the classroom as a math teacher and instructional coach in New York City, earning him the National Distinguished Principal Award in 2014.

Dr. Jackson holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Education from Columbia University, and a Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies from Wheaton College. His expertise in IB philosophy and pedagogy, along with board service on the Near East South Asia Council of Overseas Schools (NESA), positions him to champion instructional innovation and student agency at every level.

"I am honored to join the dedicated and collaborative community at ACS Doha," said Dr. Jackson. "From the initial conversations, it was clear that the school's values align with my own—fostering inquiry, excellence, and global citizenship. Together, we will build upon ACS Doha’s strong foundations to navigate the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow's world."

Joining Dr. Jackson is his wife, Olena Jackson, who will serve as the High School Counsellor. With deep roots in college guidance and student wellbeing, Olena will expand ACS Doha’s holistic support services and help learners navigate their academic and personal pathways with compassion and clarity.

Niall Brennan, CEO of Artemis Education, added, “Dr. Jackson brings a depth of international experience and a clear passion for student-centered learning that aligns powerfully with our mission. His appointment as Head of School at ACS Doha reflects our investment in the future of the school and our belief in the transformative power of an IB education delivered with care, curiosity, and excellence."

Over the coming months, Dr. Jackson will engage with teachers, parents, and student leaders to align strategic priorities and preserve the school’s culture of inquiry and community action.

ACS International school Doha is one of the few educational institutions in Qatar to provide a US style education alongside the full diverse suite of world-renowned International Baccalaureate (IB) education programmes. With a state-of-the-art campus, and the support of 100 expert staff, students have access to excellent teaching, modern facilities, and tailored personal support.

