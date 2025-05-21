The Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, on Tuesday formally handed over the forfeited Abuja estate, containing 753 duplexes and other apartments, allegedly belonging to the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, in a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, yesterday.

Though the details of the handover were sketchy as of the time of filing this report, the minister tweeted that it was in line with the directive of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“Finally, the housing units will be offered for sale through a transparent and competitive process, which will be widely advertised and managed via the Renewed Hope Portal,” the minister tweeted.

Dangiwa further tweeted that the ministry, in collaboration with EFCC, would show that the fight against corruption can deliver real benefits to Nigerians. He added that the duplexes be completed and made available to the Nigerian public through a transparent and accountable process.

According to Dangiwa, the formal handing over of the uncompleted duplexes marked a significant milestone in government’s effort to ensure that recovered assets were not left to waste, but transformed into productive infrastructure that directly benefited Nigerians.

“Today, I had the honour of hosting the hardworking Chairman of the EFCC, @officialEFCC, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, as he officially handed over 753 duplexes and other apartments located in the Cadastral Zone of the Federal Capital Territory, seized from the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“This handover is in line with the directive of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, that the recovered estate be completed and made available to the Nigerian public through a transparent and accountable process.

"It marks a significant milestone in government's effort to ensure that recovered assets are not left to waste, but are transformed into productive infrastructure that directly benefits Nigerians.

“As a next step, we will conduct a comprehensive integrity and structural assessment of all buildings and associated infrastructure to ensure safety and suitability for habitation.

“We will also complete all outstanding infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, and other essential amenities, to make the estate fully functional.

“Additionally, a standardized housing design framework will be developed to ensure architectural uniformity and provide guidance to prospective allottees.

“Together with the EFCC, we will work to show that the fight against corruption can deliver real benefits — turning looted assets into livable homes for Nigerians,” he tweeted.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo, Abuja, had on Monday, December 2, 2024, issued an order of final forfeiture of the 753 uncompleted duplexes and other apartments located on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The commission had stated that the proceedings for the forfeiture of the estate were in line with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which allowed for action-in-rem.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, had stated that the proceedings that yielded the final forfeiture of the estate were products of actionable intelligence available to the commission.

According to him, “The company flagged by our investigations denied ownership of the estate following publications made in leading national newspapers.

“On the basis of this, the commission approached the court for an order of final forfeiture, which Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court granted on Monday, December 2, 2024,” Oyewale had stated.

