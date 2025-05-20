Dubai, UAE – NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, announced the appointment of Asokan Moodley as Head of GenAI and Industry Advisory for Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective 1 May, 2025.

In this strategic role, Moodley will spearhead NTT DATA's artificial intelligence initiatives across the MEA region, focusing on client-facing offerings, AI-driven delivery, thought leadership, and enterprise-wide skilling. Additionally, he will serve as an industry advisor for vertical client engagements, focusing on the financial services industry and public sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Asokan to the NTT DATA team," said Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA for Middle East and Africa. "His extensive experience in generative AI, combined with his proven leadership in the banking sector, positions him perfectly to drive our AI strategy forward and deliver exceptional value to our clients across the region."

Moodley brings over three decades of IT experience to NTT DATA, most recently serving as Executive of Generative AI at Nedbank, where he led the Generative AI Center of Excellence and drove innovation in banking. His career spans the corporate, public, and financial sectors, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building high-performing teams and managing complex technical environments.

His accomplishments include implementing transformative AI solutions that enhance customer experiences, streamlining operations, and developing guidelines for the ethical use of generative AI in banking. He has also led strategy, architecture, and design teams across South Africa, managing IT landscapes for 28,000 users across multiple locations.

"I am excited to join NTT DATA and lead the GenAI and Industry Advisory practice across Middle East and Africa," said Moodley. "The potential for AI to transform businesses and create new value is immense. I look forward to collaborating with regional teams to develop innovative AI solutions that address our client's most pressing challenges and opportunities."

In his new role, Moodley will develop and implement strategic plans for NTT DATA's AI go-to-market approach. He will implement AI solutions to key clients, and provide technical leadership in AI technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and generative AI.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world.

NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.