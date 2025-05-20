Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As part of its ongoing efforts to support for family businesses and their continued success across generations, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has appointed two senior figures to lead the newly established Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC).

This strategic step reflects the Chamber’s vision to strengthen the foundations of family businesses, ensuring their contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economic resilience and long-term prosperity.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADCCI, said: “Family businesses are the backbone of Abu Dhabi’s private sector, contributing significantly to our economic diversification and global competitiveness. As we accelerate our journey toward a smart, sustainable, and innovation-led ‘Falcon Economy,’ we are deeply committed to empowering family enterprises to scale their impact and seize investment opportunities across local and international markets”.

H.E. Al Zaabi added: “These appointments further reinforce the Abu Dhabi Chamber's role in shaping a future-ready private sector. With their deep-rooted experience and forward-thinking leadership, the Council will enhance the capabilities of family businesses across priority sectors—cementing their role as a driving force in Abu Dhabi’s next phase of economic development.”

H. E. Khaled Al Fahim has been named Chairman of Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC) and H.E. Masood Al Masaood appointed as Vice Chairman. Together, they will guide the Council as it works to empower family businesses to grow, evolve, and contribute more deeply to the national economy.

A respected figure in the UAE’s business community, H.E. Khaled Al Fahim brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to his new leadership role. He currently serves on the board of ADCCI and is widely recognised for his expertise in corporate governance and board management across the Middle East. Throughout his career, he has helped companies navigate complex restructuring efforts and respond to shifting economic landscapes, particularly in the financial sector.

Beyond his work with ADCCI, Al Fahim serves on the boards of Blacklane GmbH and ENBD REIT, and chairs Arady Properties and Ajyad Capital. He is also an Affiliate Partner at the Business Family House. He previously served as CEO of Products & Services at Al Fahim Group and holds a master’s in Diplomacy from the University of Westminster and a bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management.

In his role as Vice Chairman, H.E. Masood Rahma Al Masaood Al Mehairbi will bring both business acumen and entrepreneurial drive. He currently serves as Treasurer of ADCCI and is the Chairman and Founder of the Emirates Angels Investors Association, which champions early-stage innovation.

H.E. Al Masaood also plays a leading role in his family’s businesses, serving as Vice Chairman of Al Masaood Oil & Gas and as a Board Member of Al Masaood Group. Moreover, his past experience as Deputy Managing Director of Al Masaood Automobiles was key to positioning the company as a top player in Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector.

Launched by ADCCI in December 2024, the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council supports family businesses navigating generational change, modernising operations, and playing a more active role in the economic diversification. It promotes long-term sustainability by encouraging innovation, job creation, and participation in the knowledge economy.

With family enterprises making up a critical part of the private sector, the Council’s mission is timely — ensuring legacy businesses are not only preserved, but also well-positioned to seize new opportunities and pass on their success to the next generation.

About ADCCI

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) is the leading business support organisation in Abu Dhabi. With a focus on enhancing trade and investment, ADCCI plays a key role in supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi's economy, particularly for SMEs and the private sector. Through various initiatives and partnerships, ADCCI aims to promote a business-friendly environment that facilitates investment and economic development in the emirate.