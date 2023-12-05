DUBAI, UAE — Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, has announced the promotion of Tim Pfaelzer as General Manager and Senior Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). He is responsible for Veeam’s business operations across all segments and markets across the region.

Pfaelzer has been with Veeam since July 2021 and most recently held the position of Vice President, Enterprise, EMEA. Tim has spent more than 20 years in the IT industry, including senior management roles at Dell and various positions at Adobe, Autodesk, and Salesforce. Based in Germany, Tim brings his vast experience in business development, marketing, sales leadership, and general management to the Veeam team and its customers and partners across the region.

“At a time when the success of every organization across EMEA depends on the availability of their critical business data, it’s essential that they are prepared to not just bounce back from an outage or data loss, but to bounce forward,” said Pfaelzer. “Veeam is leading the data protection of customers in EMEA thanks to the combination of industry-leading innovation with an outstanding team of people and partners across our business. We’re helping more EMEA customers keep their business running by bringing the industry’s broadest set of data protection and ransomware recovery capabilities to every company. I’m looking forward to working with all our customers and partners to ensure we build a safer future for every organization.”

“At Veeam, we believe in developing great talent and promoting great leaders from within. Tim is a great example. He has been critical to the growth of our business across EMEA. He is an accomplished leader who puts the needs of our customers and partners at the center of everything we do,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “This promotion is recognition of the incredible work he’s been doing across the region, and I know I speak on behalf of our global team when I say I’m excited to support him as he leads our continued expansion across EMEA.”

Veeam delivered consistent, double-digit revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) and was recently ranked once again with 20.5% of the region's market share as EMEA's #1 provider of Data Replication & Protection software for 2023H1 in the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) Semiannual Software Tracker. Veeam had the fastest YoY growth rate in the region among the top five DR&P vendors at 7.5% and outperformed the regional market average (6.1%).

