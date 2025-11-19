SICO, a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with on-the-ground presence in Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, announced today the appointment of Mr. Usman Ahmed, Group CEO of National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), as an Executive Director representing NBB for the current term ending 31 March 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Usman Ahmed to SICO’s Board of Directors. His extensive regional and international banking experience, coupled with his strong strategic and operational expertise, will be a valuable addition to the Board. We are confident that his leadership and insight will support SICO’s continued growth and regional ambitions,” said Chairman of SICO’s Board, Abdulla Kamal.

Mr. Usman Ahmed is the Group CEO of the National Bank of Bahrain with over 30 years of international banking experience across the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Over his career, he has held several senior leadership roles at Citi and Barclays, including CEO and Executive Board Director of Citi Malaysia, CEO and Managing Director for Citi Bahrain, Kuwait & Qatar, and Global Head of Citi Islamic Banking. His experience spans corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and Islamic finance.

“I am honored to join SICO’s Board of Directors. SICO is a highly respected institution with a strong track record in regional asset management and investment banking. I look forward to working closely with the Chairman, the Board, and the executive team to support SICO’s strategic direction and future growth,” said Usman Ahmed.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with over USD 8.0 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a Saudi-based investment banking company, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees across the Group.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Direct Tel: (+973) 1751 5017

Email: noweis@sicobank.com

