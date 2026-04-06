Abu Dhabi: H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA), has been reappointed as Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for the 2026–2028 term. AMERC, which H.E. Al Awadhi currently chairs, brings together 41 regulatory authorities (29 voting members and 12 associate non-voting members) across Africa and the Middle East and serves as a vital platform for regional collaboration.

The uncontested and unanimous nature of this reappointment reflects the high level of international trust placed in both the individual and the country, as well as recognition of the UAE’s consistent commitment to building and advancing transparent, resilient, and forward-looking financial markets. To date, under H.E. Al Awadhi’s leadership, the Committee has advanced key priorities including strengthening supervisory and enforcement frameworks and enhancing cross-border regulatory cooperation.

The renewed mandate comes at a time of heightened regional and global uncertainty, reinforcing the confidence of international regulators in the UAE’s ability to provide continuity and leadership. It positions the UAE as a trusted anchor for regulatory cooperation and capital market development, and as an active contributor to shaping the future of global financial regulation.

H.E. Al Awadhi’s reappointment reflects his active role within IOSCO and AMERC and his leadership in positioning the UAE as a globally recognized financial hub. As Chair, he will continue to represent AMERC on the IOSCO Board, ensuring that the perspectives of Africa and the Middle East are actively represented in shaping global regulatory standards and policy direction. IOSCO, established in 1983, is the global standard setter for securities regulation, with more than 200 members overseeing over 95% of the world’s financial markets. Within this framework, the leadership of AMERC carries significant strategic importance in advancing IOSCO’s mission of investor protection, market integrity, and financial stability.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of the CMA Board of Directors, said:

“The uncontested reappointment of Waleed Al Awadhi as Chair of AMERC reflects the confidence of regional and international regulators in his leadership and in the UAE’s regulatory framework. It comes at a time when the region is facing heightened tensions and direct challenges, yet the UAE continues to demonstrate resilience, continuity, and the ability to uphold stable and well-functioning capital markets. This mandate reflects the trust placed in the UAE to play a leading role in strengthening coordination and maintaining market confidence across the Middle East and Africa.”

Looking ahead, amid evolving geopolitical and market dynamics, AMERC will drive new initiatives to reinvigorate capital markets and respond to emerging risks, while advancing innovation across areas such as digital assets and evolving market structures. The Committee will also play a leading role in advancing market development across emerging economies, shaping investor education efforts, and introducing forward-looking approaches to sustainable finance and capacity building across member jurisdictions.

About Capital Market Authority:

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) was established in 2000 as the federal regulator of the UAE’s capital markets. CMA is responsible for regulating and supervising securities and commodities markets, safeguarding investor rights, promoting transparency and fair market practices, and enhancing market confidence and competitiveness. The Authority operates through a forward-looking regulatory framework aligned with international best practices, supporting sustainable market development in line with the UAE’s national economic vision. For more information, please visit: www.sca.gov.ae.

Media Contact

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HE bio:

H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience across financial services, financial regulation, governance, public policy, and legislation. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the UAE’s Capital Market Authority, where he is advancing the regulatory framework in line with international standards, strengthening market integrity, and steering the Authority’s strategic direction in support of national economic priorities.

Prior to this role, H.E. Al Awadhi was Chief Operating Officer at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent integrated regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In this capacity, he oversaw key functions including licensing and authorisation, strategic operations, technology and innovation, cybersecurity, and corporate affairs, and led the Authority’s digital transformation programme.

He is actively engaged with global standard-setting bodies, including the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), and the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA). He currently serves as Chair of IOSCO’s Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) and is a member of the IOSCO Board. He is also a global assessor for the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s Mutual Evaluations.

At the national level, H.E. Al Awadhi serves on several boards and committees, including Dubai Health, Al Etihad Credit Bureau, Al Jalila Foundation, and the National CSR Fund (Majra), in addition to the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Committee.

Earlier in his career, he held senior roles across banking, media, real estate, and technology, including at Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Media, Dubai Holding, and Etisalat. He holds a Master of Laws in Commercial Law and a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Business Science and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. He is also the author of The Sustainability of Family Businesses in the United Arab Emirates.