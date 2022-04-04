Thomas Müller appointed as Jaguar Land Rover’s Executive Director of Product Engineering with immediate effect

Latest appointment to the Board of Directors will help Jaguar Land Rover accelerate its Reimagine strategy and vision of modern luxury by design

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaguar Land Rover has today announced the appointment of a new Executive Director of Product Engineering.

Thomas Müller begins his role immediately, taking responsibility for the technical development of all new Jaguar and Land Rovers, including both hardware and software. His expertise in technology, agile leadership and digital capabilities will bring significant benefits to the efficient delivery of the next generation of modern luxury vehicles.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry, Thomas has an extensive background in different roles in research and development, with a focus on chassis, ADAS and autonomous driving. He joins Jaguar Land Rover from the Volkswagen Group, where he held a variety of engineering leadership positions at Audi. Most recently, Thomas was Executive Vice President for Research and Development ADAS and Autonomous Driving at Volkswagen Group’s automotive software subsidiary, CARIAD.

Commenting on his appointment, Thomas Müller said: “I am thrilled to join the Jaguar Land Rover team at a pivotal point in the company’s transformation. We have a truly exciting opportunity. By fully implementing agile principles, automating engineering processes and applying innovative product development methods, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that embody our modern luxury philosophy. Jaguar and Land Rover are already renowned for their peerless design and dynamic capability. I’m looking forward to further contributing to the success of these amazing brands and products as we pioneer a new era of electric power and digitalisation.”

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Not only is Thomas a highly skilled, experienced engineering leader; he also brings a humble and approachable quality and we’re delighted to welcome him to Jaguar Land Rover. His vision and knowledge from more than two decades in the industry will make him a great support and mentor to our teams as we accelerate our journey of simplification and electrification.”

Thomas is the latest executive appointment at Jaguar Land Rover, where he will play a key role in bringing to life the company’s Reimagine strategy: a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury by design, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact. The strategy is designed to help Jaguar Land Rover achieve net zero carbon emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Thomas succeeds Nick Rogers, who decided to leave Jaguar Land Rover in December 2021.

-Ends-

For more information about Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy please visit: https://www.jaguarlandrover.com/reimagine

About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through its distinct British brands.

Our current model range embraces fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest diesel and petrol engines. Our class-leading Jaguars and Land Rovers are in demand around the world and in Fiscal 2020/21 we sold 439,588 vehicles in 127 countries. Land Rover is the global leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Jaguar is the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Shanghai, China.

Central to our Reimagine strategy is the electrification of both the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with two clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. This marks the start of the company’s journey to become a net zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

For more information visit www.media.jaguarlandrover.com or contact:

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Salman Sultan | Jaguar Land Rover | Email: ssultan1@jaguarlandrover.com

Saeed Klaib | Ogilvy Public Relations | Email: JLR.MENA@ogilvy.com

Get social with Jaguar and Land Rover MENA: