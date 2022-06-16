Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The H Dubai, a 5-star hotel with the iconic address at One Sheikh Zayed Road, recently announced the appointment of Samer Majari as Director of Human Resources. Samer brings with him over 15 years of industry expertise, having worked across a broad range of HR roles in both mature and developing markets and for national and multinational hotel brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Le Méridien Hotels and Resorts and Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

A highly experienced HR hospitality specialist - Samer holds a diploma from Le Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland, one of the world’s leading hospitality schools. He joins The H Dubai directly from the 5-star Bab Al Qasr – Abu Dhabi, where he was Director of Human Resources. Samer inherits the experiences of high level HR strategies, overseeing business growth and successfully reducing HR-related spending, while simultaneously increasing staff diversity and retention and consistently achieving outstanding employee engagement levels for his new role as the Director of Human Resources.

In his new position Samer will play a pivotal role in developing company culture, spearheading new ways to nurture key talent and foster exceptional professional development across the workforce on both an individual and team level. As Director of Human Resources he will also be responsible for overseeing staff recruitment and retainment, designing and implementing training programs, managing budgets and ensuring that the company consistently achieves its financial objectives.

Samer’s aptitude for driving performance, profitability and growth while at the same time establishing strong interpersonal relationships and championing diversity made him a standout candidate for the position.

Sophie Blondel, General Manager at The H Dubai, commented: “Samer’s rich experience and proven track record for being a commercially savvy, forward-thinking HR business leader make him a great fit for Director of Human Resources. I know he will bring talent, knowledge, approachability and tenacity to the position and will support the strategic growth of the company.”

Samer Majari said: “I am delighted to join The H Dubai at this important time for the hospitality industry. I have huge admiration for the company itself and look forward to working alongside such a talented team, contributing to the work being done to build culture, cultivate talent and prioritise diversity.”

