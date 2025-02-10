Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: International specialist planning and management consulting firm, TBH, which specialises in high-risk, large-scale and challenging projects, has further solidified its commitment to the Saudi Arabian market with the appointment of two senior leaders - Mike Belt and Alaa Arabi - who join its management team in continuing to drive growth and strengthen its position in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In conjunction with the new hires, TBH has increased its footprint, expanding its operations with a move into a new, larger office space on King Fahd Road in Riyadh. The office move comes after five years of rapid growth in the Kingdom.

Mike Belt joins TBH as the Country Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing over three decades of experience, primarily in the Middle East, working on projects across a range of industries including oil and gas, mega mixed-used developments, themed entertainment, and resort development. A seasoned professional and a well-known figure in the industry, Mike has previously held Executive Director positions at international consulting firms including WSP, Fluor, and Parsons in the Middle East, USA and Asia.

As TBH’s KSA Country Director, Mike’s core areas of focus will be to lead and nurture the business’ growing team in the Kingdom, as well as play an instrumental role in driving new opportunities for business growth, aligning with TBH’s ongoing commitment to building a strong and sustainable business in Saudi Arabia.

With 18 years’ experience, Alaa Arabi joins TBH as a Principal, bringing a wealth of technical expertise in Project Controls, Planning & Scheduling, Cost Management, and Risk Management. Throughout his career, Alaa has worked on the delivery of multi-billion-dollar mega and giga programmes, including industrial cities, ports, metros, city development infrastructure, and heritage and cultural assets.

Alaa’s substantial track record in project management, controls, and leadership, makes him uniquely positioned to play a key role in further elevating TBH’s service delivery in Saudi Arabia. As Principal, Alaa will be working closely with TBH’s new and current clients to support in their project delivery – ultimately contributing to the success of Saudi’s 2030 Vision.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Mike Belt said: “TBH has experienced a strong growth trajectory in Saudi Arabia over the past five years – it is an exciting time to join the firm. I am delighted to be leading such a talented team and make a meaningful contribution in further strengthening TBH’s position in the market.

Having worked across the Middle East region for most of my career, TBH’s firm commitment to the Saudi market was a key driver in my decision to join. We have ambitious goals and targets to meet in the coming years, and our people are at the centre of making these a reality, which is why I am incredibly excited to bring my expertise in staff leadership and development to TBH.”

Alaa Arabi adds: “As a specialist consultancy renowned for working on high-risk, large-scale, and challenging projects around the world, joining TBH was a natural fit for me given my experience working on complex giga projects.

TBH’s commitment to service delivery aligns fully with my work ethic and I am looking forward to working closely with our clients to elevate our service offering and continue in supporting on the delivery of some of the world’s most iconic projects in Saudi Arabia.”

TBH Director, Christopher Nicolas, in welcoming Mike and Alaa said: “This year, TBH will celebrate its 60th anniversary, and the Middle East market, particularly Saudi Arabia, has formed a core part of our overall business growth in recent years - with the Middle East now being TBH’s second largest business unit globally.

I am delighted to welcome Mike and Alaa to our leadership team, their individual experiences and knowledge will be instrumental in further enhancing our offering to our clients and will also provide additional senior management expertise to support our ongoing growth expansion in the region.

Expanding our operations by opening a new office space, coupled with Mike and Alaa joining our Saudi leadership team, are just the first steps in a series of plans we have this year.

As home to several bold and exciting projects, TBH is fully committed to the Middle East region and to providing solutions for a better tomorrow.”

About TBH

TBH is an international specialist planning and management consultancy, established in Australia in 1965. Their end-to-end solutions include Planning & Scheduling, Project Controls, Claims and Dispute Resolution, Project Management, P3M, PMO and Program Management, Risk Management, Cost Management, and Strategic Advisory Services. Drawing from 60 years of experience, they help their clients in the public and private sectors in Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East to find effective solutions to their most complex challenges. As leaders in their field and trusted advisors, they have provided specialist services on over 8,000 landmark projects.

