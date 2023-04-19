Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tata Steel has announced the appointment of Shuja Haque as Regional General Manager for the Middle East region. A 23-year steel industry veteran, he has helped achieve multi-million tons of business volume since he joined Asia’s first integrated private steel company 18 years ago as a sales executive.

He was quickly promoted to sales manager and was an integral part of the team on the ground when Corus and Tata Steel merged in 2007 In 2017, he became Head of Sales followed by another promotion to Head of Business Development in 2021 before being asked to take the reins as Regional GM.

During his tenure, he has contributed tangibly to the detailed mapping of several countries including Saudi Arabia, resulting in the current order book being highly skewed to the Kingdom with some key wins including the Makkah Haram expansion and some of the largest malls, hotels, airports and parks in KSA. He also played a crucial role in executing the first ever Blockchain transaction in the steel industry, a testament to his forward-thinking mindset and approach.

In his new role he will oversee the Middle East and North Africa business with responsibilities as varied as People's Health & Safety (EHS), P&L growth, and plant operations. Current Tata Steel projects include a few upcoming museums in the UAE, various airport expansion projects across the GCC and unique projects like Sindalah Island at NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

“My business acumen has been finely honed thanks to the many cross-functional roles I’ve had at Tata Steel. My talented team has a proven record of delivering differentiated products and solutions resulting in consistent business growth, and this will stand me in good stead as I ease into this new role. I am passionate about leveraging synergies, driving our transformational agenda as we grow in the region by effectively using innovation to create long-term mutual value for all stakeholders,” said Mr. Haque.

-Ends-

About TATA Steel

India’s largest steel producer and Asia’s first integrated private steel company – from mining to the manufacturing and marketing of finished products. It has operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. Their comprehensive portfolio of products and brands caters to multiple industries and segments. It is leveraging its innovation capabilities, technology leadership, and sustainability focus to create long-term value for its stakeholders.

Tata Steel Middle East functions as a single window for Tata Steel group products in the region. It provides differentiated steel products and service solutions as per the MENA region’s requirements. Tata Steel operates a Jebel Ali Free Zone facility for making steel floor and roof decking (ComFlor) with accessories and offers a complete building envelope solution to the MENA market. Tata Steel also has a JV in Turkey, Tata Steel Ticaret since 1987, which markets all TATA Steel products.

For further information on Tata Steel: https://www.tatasteel.com/

For more information and to organize an interview with Mr Haque please reach out Nandini Vohra nandini@theguildpr.com