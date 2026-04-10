Abu Dhabi: Secret Media Group, a leading digital lifestyle and culture publishing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Taran Singh as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner.

In this role, Taran Singh will lead the company’s strategic growth across the UAE and GCC, with a strong focus on scaling brands, building high value partnerships, driving commercial performance, expanding event led platforms, and implementing AI driven growth strategies.

With over 15 years of experience across the media industry in the UAE and KSA, Taran brings deep market knowledge and a proven track record in building commercially successful media platforms, partnerships, and campaigns. His expertise spans digital publishing, content strategy, experiential marketing, and revenue growth, positioning him to play a key role in the next phase of Secret Media Group’s expansion.

Commenting on his appointment, Taran Singh said,

“I am excited to join Secret Media Group at such an important stage of its journey. The brand has built strong credibility and engagement, and I see significant opportunity to scale Secret Abu Dhabi further, expand our product offering, and build meaningful partnerships across the region. Our focus will be on delivering impactful campaigns, strengthening our commercial ecosystem, and driving long term growth across the UAE and GCC.”

Secret Media Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted voice in lifestyle and culture, reaching millions of users through its digital platforms, social media channels, and experiential events. With Taran’s appointment, the company aims to accelerate its regional expansion and enhance its commercial and strategic capabilities.

Andy Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Secret Media Group, said,

“We are very pleased to welcome Taran to the leadership team. His experience, industry relationships, and commercial mindset make him a strong addition to the business. We are entering an exciting phase of growth, and Taran’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding our presence, strengthening partnerships, and building new opportunities across the region.”

Karen Edwards, Editor in Chief at Secret Media Group, added,

“Taran brings a strong understanding of both audience and commercial strategy, which is essential in today’s media landscape. We are excited to work closely together to elevate our platforms and deliver even more meaningful content and partnerships.”

The appointment reflects Secret Media Group’s continued commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering high quality content and experiences that connect audiences with the best of culture, lifestyle, and hospitality across the region.

About Secret Media Group

Secret Media Group is a digital first media company focused on building trusted lifestyle and culture platforms across key markets. Through a strong ecosystem of digital editorial, social media, video content, and experiential activations, the company connects audiences with the best of food, culture, travel, wellness, and experiences while delivering measurable results for brand partners.

Media Contact:

Shaun Bayes