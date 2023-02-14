Kuwait: Tamanna, the region’s growing Kuwait-based fashion, beauty and lifestyle marketplace ecommerce platform, has appointed Shaheen Alkhudhari as its Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to his appointment at Tamanna, Kuwait-born entrepreneur Shaheen Alkhudhri was the former Founder, Chairman & CEO at Ajar, which was recently featured in Forbes Top 20 Fintech Startups in the Middle East.

Speaking about his appointment, Shaheen Alkhudhari said: “After years of scaling start-ups into self-sustaining businesses, joining team Tamanna seemed like the natural choice. It was obvious to see the potential of Tamanna - not only in Kuwait but across the MENA.”

“Within my short time of joining, and with the help of our teams based in Kuwait, Dubai, and Portugal, we have already achieved stellar results. With our first-ever November BLACKOUT campaign and now working relentlessly on Ramadan with a full focus on exceeding targets, breaking boundaries, and well on our way to making Tamanna Kuwait's #1 online shopping destination for the entire family.” Shaheen Alkhudhari.

Available in Kuwait, Tamanna is committed to deliver great customer service and authentic brand experiences across Men, Women and Kids Fashion, as well as Beauty, Home and premium luxury labels.

With over 300+ international brands - including Harvey Nichols, Disney, Muji, NYX, Foot Locker, Monki, and William Sonoma - Tamanna promises same-day delivery, a convenient returns policy, and a Click & Collect service from the Tamanna Lounge, located in The Avenues.

Saleh Alshaya, on behalf of Alshaya Group said: “We are thrilled to welcome Shaheen Alkhudhari to the Tamanna family. He brings a wealth of experience driving businesses to expand, develop and grow by building work cultures and company values that focus on the most vital stakeholder of the ecommerce business – the customer.”

ABOUT TAMANNA

Established in 2021, part of Alshaya Group and proudly Kuwaiti, TAMANNA is a convenient online shopping destination for the entire family. Offering the ultimate collection of 300+ world-class local and international brands in Fashion, Beauty and Home.